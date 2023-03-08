By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
A new creature has surfaced in Faulkner County to help inform children of the need to help the visually impaired. Jonnie Bounds, a member of the Conway Noon Lions Club and in costume as the Toad Suck Lion, has appeared at 10 county elementary and middle schools. Her presentations inform about the vision conservation efforts of Lions Clubs on both local and international levels.
Kat Shaw, assistant manager at Fred’s Super Dollar, and her mother, Theresa Lutes, volunteered recently to dress up as clowns to raise money for the kick off of the Children’s Miracle Network, with all proceeds going to Arkansas Children’s Hospital. The one-day event at Fred’s caught the attention of local shoppers, many of whom donated to the cause.
(1998)
John Paul Patton of Conway is ranked No. 1 in Novice Boys 18 singles in recent rankings by the Arkansas Tennis Association. Patton, a senior at Conway High School, has placed in two designated closed tournaments, the Harper Orthodontics Junior Spring Closed at Fort Smith, the Arkansas state junior closed, the Rebsamen Junior Open, the Arkansas Junior Novice championships, the First Commercial Junior Novice, and the Pinnacle Junior Novice at Rogers.
A formerly blank wall at Conway High School now boasts a mural titled “Essential Elements.” Physical science students from the high school collaborated with senior art majors from the University of Central Arkansas on the project, giving them a chance to do something for the community. The project was sponsored by the Arkansas Arts Council, the Mid-America Arts Alliance, the Friends of the Baum Gallery, and a UCA Public Service Grant.
(1973)
Leslie C. Hobbs has been named Conway High School’s 1973 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow. She was selected on the basis of a written knowledge and attitude examination administered to high school seniors throughout the country in December. She will receive a specially designed award from General Mills, sponsor of the annual Betty Crocker Search for American Homemakers of Tomorrow. She is eligible for state and national honors. Miss Hobbs is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Hobbs.
Charles Haynes of Jonesboro recently visited his sisters, Mrs. Albert Sneed and Mrs. J.E. Stewart. He was en route home from San Antonio, Texas, where his wife underwent surgery.
Dean Duncan, director of public relations and assistant professor of journalism at State College of Arkansas, was at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock recovering from a heart attack. He plans to go to his home at Brinkley to recuperate.
