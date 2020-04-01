April 1
(2010)
The Arkansas State Highway Department passed an order to widen a segment of Interstate 40 in its March meeting. The approved action stated that a distance of 13.2 miles on I-40, extending from Highway 65 in Conway to the Pulaski County line would be widened to six lanes.
The Faulkner County Library welcomed The Old School Band that included Danny Trawick, guitar; Tara Sky Ludwick, vocals, banjo, mandolin, autoharp; Steve Trawick, vocals, guitar; and Shane Fudge, upright bass. They performed a variety of bluegrass, folk and mountain music typical of Arkansas.
(1995)
Counseling Associates, which served six counties, became the first mental health organization in Arkansas to receive national accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.
The Greenbrier Leadership Institute graduated 12 people during a ceremony at Katie’s Kitchen, a new restaurant and tearoom in Greenbrier. Senator President Pro Tempore Stanley Russ was the guest speaker.
Worthen National Bank of Conway became Boatmen’s National Bank of Conway on March 31. The transition was marked by festivities at the main bank of Harkrider Street which was attended by more than 100 people.
(1970)
Elmer Fiddler, Conway office manager of the Employment Security Division, announced that he would retire effective June 30. A 25-year veteran of ESD, he began as deputy claims examiner and later served as interviewer, office manager and chief of placement for the state office.
SCA Faculty Club elected officer: Mrs. Donald Adlong, president; Mrs. Clyde Reese, vice president; Mrs. Frank Hudson, secretary; and Mrs. Faril Simpson, treasurer. A new constitution was also adopted.
Car Wash City held a grand opening at its new facility at Harkrider and Garland streets. Those who bought their gas there would get their car washed free.
(1945)
An advertisement for bids for construction of a garage extension at the rear of the National Guard Armory was published. The garage would be used for trucks and an army ambulance belonging to the medical unit of the Second battalion.
A new cave-in, measuring about 80 feet, occurred on the Faulkner County side of the Missouri Pacific roadbed at Palarm. Laborers put a trestle over the washed-out section to be used until an entirely new roadbed was under construction to the east. Service was suspended for the third time the previous weekend when 165 feet of roadbed sloughed off into the river.
(1920)
Spokesman for an Inter-Church Body gathering to be held in Conway said, “The miracle of 1920 will not be in the field of industry, science or education, but it will be in the practical religion of the world. For the first time in history, Protestantism is presenting a solid, united front, through the medium of the inter-church world movement, in which 70 percent of the Protestant membership of the US is affiliated, through the governing bodies of 30 distinct denominations.” A conference at First United Methodist Church would have representation from all county churches.
