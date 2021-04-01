By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
Faulkner County is among the healthiest counties in Arkansas, according to a recently released academic report. The University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, in partnership with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, completed 50 reports offering “snapshots” of how healthy residents are by comparing overall health and contributing factors to other counties within the state. Faulkner County ranked third overall in the “health outcomes” category. This category is weighted in equal parts mortality and morbidity, or, life expectancy and quality of life.
Vilonia’s softball team used two six-run innings Monday on the way to a mercy-rule 13-2 victory over Cabot. Trailing 1-0, Vilonia scored in the first on back-to-back bunt singles by Audrey Moran and Miah Williams. Cabot then walked three of the next five batters. Hits by Samantha Chisum and Moran helped spark the six-run inning. Other key hits were by Colleen Farris and Katie Farris.
(1996)
Rebecca Jane Morse of Conway, bride-elect of Mark David McCuin of Batesville, was entertained at a miscellaneous bridal shower with an Easter theme at the home of Dorothy Moudy and Judy Fisher. Co-hostesses were Janie Tyler, Donna Clendenin, Gail Miller, Patty Montgomery and Cindi Moran, all co-workers of Mary Jane Morse, mother of the bride-elect. Miss Morse and Mr. McCuin are to be wed May 25 at First United Methodist Church in Conway.
The Log Cabin Democrat won second place for general excellence in Division II at the 1995 Arkansas Associated Press Managing Editors news contest. Staff members won 11 individual awards, which are given for newspaper content created during 1995. The Benton County Daily Record in Bentonville won first place in general excellence in Division II.
(1971)
Harold E. Alexander of Conway, resources and environmental specialist for the Arkansas Planning Commission, has been honored as Arkansas’ Conservationist of the Year for 1970 by Shikar Safari International, an international conservation organization. The award recognizes his achievements in water resources planning and stream preservation.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Pate and daughter, Kerry, entertained guests on Saturday night. They were Mr. and Mrs. Royce Shumate, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Abrams and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Arnold and son, Rob, of Greenbrier; Mrs. Ester Goodrich of Conway; Mrs. James Isom of Little Rock; and Mr. and Mrs. Melton Shumate and daughters, Jo and Judy, of Washington, D.C. The Melton Shumates were en route to Thailand for a two-year tour with the Agency of International Development. The Shumates also visited his brother, Royce Shumate, and family of Greenbrier.
Mr. and Mrs. L.J. Cartwright were in Little Rock to attend the operas, “The Deluded Bridegroom” and “The Conspirators” at the Arkansas Arts Center.
