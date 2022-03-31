(2012)
Brandy Swanson was recently named the winner of the 2012 Faulkner County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship. The award is given annually to an undergraduate student preparing to teach. Members of the Scholarship Committee are Janet Burks, chair; Freda Prince, and Charlotte Bell, FCRTA historian.
Ethan Cronk has his bearings and is headed straight for 2013 and a trip to the nation’s capital. The Bering Strait stumped Cronk, but the sixth-grader at Ruth Doyle Elementary School in Conway still finished in the top five in state qualifying for the National Geographic Bee. Joshua Vines, an eighth-grader at Conway’s Bob Courtway Middle School, also finished in the top 10. Cronk and Vines are the first Conway students to reach the top 10 in a decade.
(1997)
Sisters Lou Ann and Mona Sanders of Guy-Perkins put on a power display in a softball victory over Bigelow. Lou Ann had an over-the-fence grand slam in the second inning and Mona added a solo homer over the fence in the third. They powered Guy to a shutout victory in a game halted early because of the 10-run rule. The Lady Thunderbirds are 5-0.
Woolly Hollow State Park near Greenbrier was hopping with activity as approximately 1,900 visitors turned out for the eighth annual Easter Egg Hunt. Children of all ages waited with baskets poised to scoop up hundreds of bright, plastic eggs filled with candy, toys and prizes that were lying on the grass near the lake. Steve Wilson, the park’s assistant superintendent, said 6.500 plastic eggs were used. The Easter Bunny also made an appearance at the event.
(1972)
The Enola Future Farmers of America chapter won the Central Federation parliamentary procedure at Enola. Conway finished second in the contest. Other entries were Greenbrier, Guy, Vilonia, Quitman and Shirley. The Enola group will go to Russellville on April 6 to participate in the Northwest District contest. Officers of the Enola FFA chapter include Patrick Breeding, Clint Palmer, Gary Clements, Gary Ingram, Marion Stephens, Randall McNinch, and Mark Harnage.
A plaque bearing the Lord’s Prayer will be presented to the Mount Vernon Baptist Church at services on Easter Sunday. It will be a gift from Mrs. Evelyn Watson Ousler of Forrest City in honor of her late parents, Dr. and Mrs. Thomas C. Watson, and the late Miss Maurine Hatfield of Conway. Dr. Watson was a physician at Mount Vernon for many years.
Donna Crawford has been named librarian for the new Pine Street Branch Library, a project of the American Association of University Women. The library is located at the Pine Street Elementary School and will be used on weekdays for the Early Childhood Education Research Center, a federally funded kindergarten program. Books are borrowed from the Faulkner-Van Buren Regional Library. Mrs. Paul P. Faris is chairman of the project for AAUW.
