(2013)

The Century 21 System recently recognized Century 21 Dunaway & Hart with multiple honors at the Greater Arkansas Broker Council ceremony. Most notably, the office was recognized as the No. 2 Century 21 Office in the Greater Arkansas region and was named third among all Century 21 companies in the region. The business was also honored as the Top Easter Seals fundraiser in the Greater Arkansas Region. Agents honored with various awards were Donna Marie Cason, Joyce Patterson, Kathy Nickles, Kim Owen, Michelle Nabholz, Paul Nahlen and Taleda McKee.

