(2013)
The Century 21 System recently recognized Century 21 Dunaway & Hart with multiple honors at the Greater Arkansas Broker Council ceremony. Most notably, the office was recognized as the No. 2 Century 21 Office in the Greater Arkansas region and was named third among all Century 21 companies in the region. The business was also honored as the Top Easter Seals fundraiser in the Greater Arkansas Region. Agents honored with various awards were Donna Marie Cason, Joyce Patterson, Kathy Nickles, Kim Owen, Michelle Nabholz, Paul Nahlen and Taleda McKee.
The Lady Bears team of fifth- and sixth-graders from Conway won the HoopsPlayUSA tournament at Hendrix College. Team members are Tyauna Rector, Jayden Glover, Lydia York, Myra Yeider, Asiyha Smith, Reagan Roetzel, Tamie Wiseman and Kaleah Tyler. The coach is Odie Phillips.
(1998)
The University of Central Arkansas placed four players, including two first-teamers, on the All-Gulf South Conference basketball teams. Senior center Kevin Ratliff and junior forward Rodney Dean were named to the first team. Senior forward Gina Starkey and junior guard Zandra Moore made the second team.
Members of Aid Association for Lutherans (AAL) Branch of Conway have been awarded a gold star rating by the fraternal benefit society in recognition of exemplary volunteer service to the community. To achieve a gold star rating, branches annually must sponsor at least one AAL benevolent activity, conduct at least 12 meetings, sponsor at least one education activity and one member awareness event, and comply with AAL’s attendance, voting and reporting requirements. Officers of the local branch are Gary Tumlison, president; Steve Jones, vice president; Victoria Meyer, secretary; and Betty Townsend, treasurer.
(1973)
A total of $6,681.42 was deposited in the city’s general fund from fines collected during January, the City Council as advised recently. Arrests totaled 387, 42 persons were jailed, 79 accidents were investigated, and officers received reports of 15 thefts. Officers escorted twenty-one funerals. The criminal investigation division reported 22 cases during January, of which 16 were solved. The division made 30 other arrests.
Seven local teachers from Faulkner County recently completed the hunter and firearm safety course offered by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The instructors and their schools are Joseph Whitby Jr., St. Joseph High School; Walter Upton, Mount Vernon High School; Herman Lasker, Conway High School; Richard Guthrie, Conway Junior High School; Donald Rowlett, Guy-Perkins; Larry Dopson, Greenbrier; and Claude Fulmer Jr., Vilonia. The instructors will now begin a hunter and firearm safety course for students in their respective schools to be taught to grades 7 through 12.
