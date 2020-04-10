April 10
(2010)
Kris Allen was pictured leading a barefoot crowd across the UCA campus during a walk to raise awareness about the Bridge2Rwanda and TOMS shoes program.
Central Baptist College inducted eight into its Athletic Hall of Fame inaugural class: Bridgett Branscum Jones, CBC’s first All-American basketball player; Joe Graham, one of the winningest basketball coaches in Conway High School history; Robert Stewart, former men’s basketball coach; and Mark Hamby, former standout player who helped CBC to an NAIA District 17 title.
The new Harps grocery store at East Oak Street and East German Lane was scheduled to open in early September.
(1995)
Dandra Thomas was one of nine contestants vying for the title of Miss Conway 1995. In a salute to the past, 13 former Miss Conways and the reigning Miss Conway would be special guests: Syble Owen Rimlinger, Luda Davis McIntosh, Brenda Coots Woods, Alice Ann Henderson, Toran Pate Isom, Rosemary Neff Conville, Sandra Kay Blount Marbaise, Melinda Ann Morrow Hammerschmidt, Tamara Starr Morris Kelley, Natalie Fox Casavechia, Nichole Austin, Karyn Leach Jones, Kati Fish Tejak, and Sonya Dionne Sinclair.
Katie Wood, 11, was pictured displaying a menu in the dining room of the newly opened Katie’s Kitchen and Tea Room in Greenbrier.
(1970)
Razorback Boot Company, believed to be the first company in Arkansas to produce western boots exclusively, began production at its new plant about a mile west of Conway on Highway 60. The company was owned by seven Conway men. Officers were Bill Rhea, president; Robert W. Henry, vice president; and Fred Malpica, secretary-treasurer. Other members of the board were William J. Farris, Morse Reeves, Howard Reeves, and Frank Bailey.
Bailey was the fulltime plant manager, overseeing the fifteen employees were producing 40 pairs of handmade boots per day. The boots would sell for $50 to $300 in a 10-state area.
(1945)
Dr. Matt L. Ellis resigned as president of Henderson State Teachers College and would become president of Hendrix College.
Nine directors were elected to serve the Chamber of Commerce: L.S. Adams, E.W. Bauer, Guy A. Camp, William J. Clark, Leslie P. Crafton, J.H. Flanagin, Ed Halter, R.T. Steel and N.W. Peacock.
Private Gene Hatfield wrote his parents about the march to Berlin and the reaction that the Germans had to their appearance. He was with the Seventh Army.
Fourteen Faulkner County men left for Camp Robinson to be inducted and assigned to the armed forces.
(1920)
The Citizens Ice & Fuel Company sold both of the parcels of real estate in Conway purchased from R.B. McCulloch several months ago. The gin and lots located on Harkrider and Sixth streets were sold to G.D. Ferguson of Coal Hill who planned to operate the gin next season. The City Ice Plant real estate was sold to J.T. Canada. Canada planned to continue the operation of the ice plant until a new plant on North Front Street was completed. After that the old ice plant would be removed to another town. The new plant would have a capacity of 35 tons of ice per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.