(2011)
Charles and Ernestine Herring Mauldin of Quitman will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a family celebration on April 16. They were married April 20, 1951, at the bride’s parents’ home officiated by her father, E.T. Herring of Quitman. They are the parents of Danny Mauldin, Sandra Baldridge and Neal Mauldin, all of Quitman. They have seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
John A. and Eulene Bradford of Damascus will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary at a celebration Sunday at the Damascus Church of Christ fellowship room. They were married April 25, 1946, and are parents of John L. Bradford and Gary Bradford of Quitman, and Bruce Bradford of Plumerville. They have seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
(1996)
Being billed as the 1996 card catalog Phoenix celebration at the University of Central Arkansas’ Torreyson Library, an event will take place Tuesday to mark the death of the library’s card catalog system. The card catalog will be replaced with a new, computerized library system. The celebration takes its essence from the story of the Phoenix, a mythical bird of ancient Egypt which was said to have died every 500 years and then reborn from its ashes. The new integrated online library system, which was developed especially for Torreyson Library, will allow users to create customized reference searches, access the library’s catalog via Telnet, and create bibliographic lists with ease.
Sallie Cone Elementary School was recently chosen for a Title I Recognition Award through the Department of Education. The Conway elementary school is one of 56 schools nationwide chosen for the award. The criteria for the selection included child performance, professional development, program coordination, curriculum and instruction, school community and three years of successful achievement data.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. H.D. Baldridge of Conway will observe their 60th wedding anniversary with a reception hosted by their children. They were married March 26, 1911, at Enders. The late Rev. F.P. Webb, an uncle of Mrs. Baldridge, officiated. Mrs. Baldridge is the former Myrtle Webb and a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Webb of Enders. Mr. Baldridge is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Wiley Baldridge of Pearson. The Baldridges have lived at 2003 Bruce St. for more than 40 years. They have four children: Mrs. C. Frank Sanders, Mrs. Randolph Linn, Dr. W.W. Baldridge and Dr. Doyle W. Baldridge. They also have 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Robert E. Jones, Carl Karber and Jerry Stewart of the McNutt Funeral Home returned from a three-day fishing trip to Grand Island, south of New Orleans. They were guests of Denver Roller of Little Rock.
