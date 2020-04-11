April 11
(2010)
Covington Classic Auto Sales’ new building was under construction at 1160 Collier Drive. This showroom for restored classic cars, mostly Corvettes and other muscle cars, was scheduled for completion in June.
Cross Creek Sandwich celebrated its one-year anniversary and That Bookstore at Mountbanq Place was closing. The bookstore’s owner Maryalice Hurst said she planned to lease the building.
California Yogurt, a self-serve frozen yogurt business, was opening a location at 625 Salem Road.
Smokehouse BBQ, located on the corner of Donaghey and College, would host the 8th Annual Keegan’s Bash for Cash to benefit Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
(1995)
Dale Ketchum was owner/operator of Ketchum’s Koffee House, 1911 Harkrider. The business offered gourmet-flavored and regular coffee beans direct from the roaster along with espresso drinks.
The McNutt Law Firm opened at 713 Front Street. Mona (Janey) McNutt, who formerly practiced with Perroni Law Firm in Little Rock, offered a variety of legal services.
Robert D. “Bob” Nabholz of Conway was appointed to the state Board of Higher Education by Gov. Jim Guy Tucker.
Deputy Charles V. Kerr was named deputy of the year while Lt. Don Starr was named reservist of the year by Faulkner County Sheriff Bob Blankenship.
(1970)
A residence and garage located on the southeast corner of Main and Court streets was moved to build a gravel parking lot. Frederick “Fritz” Simon bought the house from Mrs. George Joseph in 1969.
A new course, “Introduction to Computer Programming and Applications” would be taught in the summer by Mary R. Muse, SCA instructor of mathematics.
A feeder pig short course would be taught at the Greenbrier High School Vocational-Agricultural Department. Bob Schaefers, Faulkner County extension agent, said there would be four sessions to cover all aspects of feeder pig production and management.
(1945)
Darrel Hinson, formerly employed as a guard at the Arkansas ordnance plant at Jacksonville, was assigned to Conway by the Arkansas state police, replacing Ralph Blythe who was supposed to come to Conway but was transferred from Rogers to Fort Smith instead.
Fifty-four divorce cases had been filed in Faulkner County Chancery Court in the past six months.
The United States employment service would open a new fulltime office in Conway with an office clerk and assistant in charge. It would be located in rooms in the northwest corner of the armory.
(1920)
The judges in the biennial municipal election for the city of Conway were announced. First ward judges were J.W. Holt, J.A. King and G.E. Owen. Second ward judges were W.B. Clayton, W.N.. Owen and F.L. Bair. Third ward judges were J.M. Totten, Wellington Robbins and W.A. Camp. The judges would appoint clerks to serve at each precinct.
