By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
A donation of about 300 smoke detectors will mean safer homes for people in Faulkner County, said Capt. Mike Rhoades. For the fourth year, Lowe’s has donated hundreds of detectors that the fire department can give away to people who need them. Rhoades said a family that escaped a house fire near Hobby Lobby last year was warned by smoke detectors that were acquired through the fire department’s Fire Prevention Program giveaway.
ERA Henley Real Estate in Conway was awarded a Circle of Success designation by ERA Franchise Systems LLC, a global franchise leader in the residential real estate industry. ERA Henley Real Estate was recognized at the 2013 ERA International Business Conference in March in Austin, Texas.
(1998)
The eighth graders in Greenbrier Junior High School career classes have learned about careers, took aptitude tests, interest inventories and learning style inventories, and worked on various activity sheets since the beginning of the year. They also did research on 15 career clusters, using computers, reference books, films and pamphlets to learn about the careers. They did a written report, oral report and career poster on the career of their choice. The posters were displayed and judged for extra credit. The winners Gail Blanchard, first place; Angie Goebel, second place; and Jimmy Anthony, James McClendon and Melinda Marts, tied for third place.
Tommie Sue Anthony of Conway received the AGATE Educator Award at a recent conference on teaching gifted students. She also has received the Joe L. Arriaga Special Recognition Award from the College Board for her work with Advanced Placement in Arkansas. Polly Bakker, also of Conway, was elected president-elect of AGATE (Arkansans for Gifted and Talented Education). The statewide organization tries to promote excellence in education as it relates to gifted and talented students in Arkansas.
(1973)
Mr. and Mrs. Theo J. Hiegel attended the christening of their grandson, Theodore Joseph Hiegel II, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Hiegel of Little Rock. The christening was held at Our Lady of Holy Souls Catholic Church in Little Rock and was performed by the baby’s great-uncle, the Rev. Amos Enderlin of Helena.
Miss Margo Dunaway, Bob Taylor and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Taylor of Norfolk, Va., are visiting Miss Dunaway’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. William O. Dunaway. Miss Suzanne Dunaway is home from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville to visit her parents.
Weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Doty were their son, Jack B. Doty, Mrs. Doty and sons, Greg and Jeff, of Fayetteville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.