April 12
(2010)
Madelyn Pearcy, Curtis Arnold and Austin Thrash were pictured working in the Conway High School greenhouse, preparing for the annual plant sale.
Marsha Brown was the first of the 2010 graduating class of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy to receive her diploma at the graduation ceremony. She was among 29 graduates in the class.
Mayor Tab Townsell was pictured reading a proclamation in honor of the Conway Christian High School girls basketball team during a city council meeting. He also gave the team, which won the 2A state basketball championship in March, a key to the city.
(1995)
Faulkner County observed its 122nd birthday. The county was created April 12, 1873 with land taken from Conway and Pulaski counties.
Randy Mayor was promoted to senior vice president at First National Bank while Cary Davis was named vice president. Susan Baker, Lori Case and Barbara Matchett were all promoted to assistant vice president.
Frank Brannan & Sons Drive-In was celebrating 50 years as a Conway landmark. Frank, Sr. was 84 years old and still a force in the business. The drive-in had been located in its present site on Harkrider Street since the 1950s.
(1970)
Harriett Simpson of Montrose, Mary Eschbaugh of Little Rock, and Pat Havens of Conway, were pictured waving goodbye from a trolley in the final scene of “Hello Dolly,” performed by SCA five times at the Little Theater in Snow Fine Arts.
Four Greenbrier Elementary School artists’ work were accepted for the Arkansas Young Artists exhibition at the Arkansas Arts Center. They were Lisa Batson, Tommy Taylor, Tommy Hardy and Steve Gotcher.
Jim Don Rollins of Greenbrier was designated by the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents as a graduate assistant in the zoology department at the University of Oklahoma in Norman.
(1945)
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt died unexpectedly of a cerebral hemorrhage. He was in Warm Spring, Georgia sitting in front of a fireplace. Harry S. Truman was sworn in as the new President.
A special memorial was held at ASTC with patriotic songs played by Milton S. Trusler on the organ. Dr. W.C. Ferguson read Psalms 23 and Dr. Nolen M. Irby introduced the principal speaker, Dr. D.D. McBrien. A memorial service was also held at Central College and Hendrix College. The newspaper office was inundated with calls from people who did not believe what they heard on the radio.
(1920)
Every seat in the auditorium was filled and 85 pupils had to stand during chapel exercises this morning at the Conway Public School. Superintendent R.E. Womack said the seating capacity of the auditorium was over 750.
The Conway city council passed an ordinance that fixed the monthly salary of the mayor at $75, with fees in trials equal to those of a justice of the peace; the marshal at $5, with fees for arrests equal to those of a constable; recorder at $20; treasurer at $5; and alderman, $2.50 for attendance upon each regular meeting of the council.
