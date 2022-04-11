(2012)
Dad Troy and sons, Jacob and Chase Landry, better known as the “Swamp People,” were a huge success at the Greenbrier Outdoors Expo held in the Greenbrier City Event Center. It was standing room only, and a line wound throughout the gymnasium just to get an autograph and say a few words to the popular trio from the hit show that airs on the History Channel. More than 2,000 tickets were sold by noon for the expo that included about 45 vendors.
Hendrix College sophomore Elizabeth Krug and junior David Spriewald have been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Field Athletes of the Week. Krug, from Heber Springs, ranks in the top 10 of the conference in every event from the heptathlon, and is second in the nation. Spriewald, from Marburg, Germany, is 11th in the nation and is ranked in the top 10 in the SCAC in seven of the 10 events.
(1997)
Charles Perrigo of Conway, a member of the Conway Morning and Twilight Optimist clubs and governor of the Arkansas District of Optimist International, has earned the Distinguished District Governor Award from Optimist International. The award is given to an Optimist International governor for the high level of success achieved by the clubs in his district. He was also presented an award for the Outstanding Governor in his region.
The late Charles Deraleau of Mayflower, a member of the West Little Rock and Central Little Rock Optimist clubs and secretary/treasurer of the Arkansas District of Optimist International, earned the Distinguished District Secretary/Treasurer Award from Optimist International
(1972)
Mrs. Howard Groth was in Chicago, Ill., recently to visit Mr. Groth’s mother, Mrs. W.C. Groth. She also visited Mr. and Mrs. James Surpless in Chicago and Mr. Groth’s sister, Mrs. John Thomas, in Evanston, Ill.
Mrs. George Temple returned from Atlanta, Ga., where she attended a national Republican conference. She was accompanied by Mrs. Leona Troxell of Rose Bud, Mrs. Jerry Prude of Hope, state president of Republican Women, and Mrs. Caroline Meade of Searcy. Mrs. Meade is the mother of the actress Julia Meade of New York City.
Capt. and Mrs. Michael Keller have departed for Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu, Hawaii, after visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wallace E. Scott. Capt. Keller recently graduated from pilot training school at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Ga. Mrs. Keller is the former Sarah Scott. The couple expect to be stationed in Hawaii for four years.
