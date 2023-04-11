The Conway High School boys had a shutout conference victory over Greenwood in soccer at John McConnell Stadium. The Cats won the boys game, 3-0. Noted for their play were Henry Aguirre, Logan Hampton, Kwan Tolbert, Michael Ward, and Victor Ramirez.
From the Shady Grove Community News: The Greenbrier Bookcase for Every Child Program once again needs gently used children’s books. Whitney Eason and Carl Garrison attended the wedding of Heath Beatty and Krista Whitfield at New Life Freewill Baptist Church in Morrilton. Heath is a son of Dale and Vickie Blaylock. Todd and Whitney Eason and Carl Garrison met Lance and Melissa Marriott and Alli Victory and her friend at the Texas Roadhouse in North Little Rock. Lance and Melissa were recently married and Alli recently turned 16. Karen Garrison, Alli’s late aunt, had set aside a ring to give Alli when she turned 16. Carl and Whitney delivered the ring to Alli.
Some of the eighth graders in Greenbrier Junior High School career classes invited friends and family to speak to the classes about their jobs. Will Roberts invited Melissa Snowden, a licensed practical nurse from Conway Regional Medical Center; Gina McGinty invited Cindy Hartman, a biology teacher and volleyball coach at Greenbrier Junior High School; Mandy Beene invited her father, William Beene, who told about his duties at Virco Mfg. Corp.; Brittany Felkins invited her father, Charles Felkins, to talk about his work on the Union-Pacific Railroad; Amber Reid invited her mother, Debbie Reid, a resource teacher at Greenbrier Junior High School; Alicia Mahan invited her mother, Sandra Mahan, to speak about her job at The Rogers Group; and Jena Clifton invited Dr. Andy Connaughton to be a guest speaker.
Raymond Henze was pictured using a torch to cut the legs from the Hiegel windmill near Oak and Harkrider streets. The landmark was being relocated to a new Hiegel family business at 1310 Bruce St.
Mrs. Jessie Lee Mulkey returned from Dallas, Texas, where she spent five weeks with her brothers Charles “Buck” Smith and Joe D. “Smokey” Smith, and Mrs. Smith. Both Joe D. and Charles Smith are recovering from recent surgery.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Rogers and children, Lee, Laura and Bryce, of Jonesboro, were weekend guests of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Phil Bumpers.
Calvin E. Hagan of Little Rock, state agency manager of Southland Life Insurance Co., is serving as regional chairman of the 1973 Arkansas Heart Fund in the 10-county East-Central region that includes Faulkner County. Harold Eidson is the Faulkner County director.
Mrs. Jordan Lambert returned to Bald Knob after a brief visit with Mrs. Marjorie Meyer.
