(2011)
Alli Reed was crowned Miss Vilonia on Saturday at the Vilonia Royalty Pageant. She said she feels more comfortable wearing jeans and lending a helping hand behind the scenes rather than wearing a sash and crown and being on stage. Reed, a senior at Vilonia High School, said that as Miss Vilonia she will continue to volunteer for her favorite causes and may include others, such as helping to influence younger children to excel. “Maybe I can use this title to go places and help other girls. I would like to mentor younger girls,” she said.
Conway Christian School’s baseball team recently won the South Nemo Classic. This is the second year in a row that the school has won the Classic.
Fifty youngsters were presented newly built bookcases and books during the Conway Bookcase Project’s seventh annual awards ceremony held Sunday. The children, from low-income homes, each received an oak bookcase with his or her name in gold plate, along with 8 or 10 books.
(1996)
The Faulkner County Ministerial Alliance has planned a community unity service, “Make Us One,” on April 21. Nine local church choirs will come together as a community choir, and pastors and leaders from the community will bring inspirational messages and personal testimonies. The purpose of the service is to “promote racial and denominational unity” in the community.
Conway High School ran off with top honors in the annual Wampus Cat Relays this week. The Cats racked up 132 points, far ahead of runner up West Helena Central with 77 and third-place finisher Little Rock McClellan with 66. Conway won or was second in all four relays. Tra Miller of Conway was the only individual double winner, taking both hurdles events in addition to running legs on the relays.
(1971)
The Post Office at Damascus was burglarized Sunday night. Sheriff Joe S. Martin said his office was notified of the burglary by Mrs. Dan Dipert, postmaster. Deputy Sheriff Lee Logan and two postal inspectors from Little Rock investigated. It was not revealed how much money was stolen.
The Rev. and Mrs. W.T. Watson recently moved to a home on Ash Street in Conway from Walnut Ridge. The Rev. Mr. Watson is a retired Methodist minister. The Watsons are the parents of Jerry Watson of Conway.
Mrs. H.L. Stanfill and Mrs. D.C. Fussell returned Sunday from Enid, Okla., where they visited their daughter and granddaughter, Mrs. C.F. Hoyt Jr., Lt. Hoyt and daughter, Haston Elizabeth.
Miss Sherry Norris, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E.A. Norris of Conway, left Wednesday night by plane for Los Angeles, to spend the spring holidays with her aunt, Mrs. O.J. Shultz and Mr. Shultz. Miss Norris is a freshman at State College of Arkansas.
