(2012)
Vilonia’s boys soccer team defeated Paragould, 3-1. James Gardner scored the first of two goals for the Eagles from 16 yards out at the two-minute mark. He scored his second goal from 20 yards out at the 11-minute mark. Goalkeeper Micah Allen had seven saves for the night. Mateo Johnson scored the final Eagle goal at 63 minutes.
The newest addition to the campus at Central Baptist College will be known as the David T. Watkins Academic Building when the doors open this fall. The 38,000-square-foot, three-story structure will bear the name of the senior pastor who retired recently after serving 23 years at First Baptist Church in Magnolia. Watkins has also held numerous denominational offices on the state and national level, including as president of the Baptist Missionary Association of America from 2006-2008.
(1997)
Tameka Webb, 8, and her mother, Vernice, were pictured working together to decorate a flower pot after reading together and then planting a marigold. The activities were part of a Literacy Day celebration at Theodore Jones Elementary School. With a theme of “Plant Today for Tomorrow,” and a hope to promote family involvement, parents were invited to the school to spend time with students. They read books that had spring themes about baby animals and planting flowers.
Lauren Fougerousse, a daughter of Mark and Rita Fougerousse of Conway, recently attended a six-week “Manners” class conducted by Betty Looney in Morrilton. Miss Fougerousse is a granddaughter of Charles and Sue Hill of Morrilton.
(1972)
Bobby Holderfield, a student at State College of Arkansas, will fight Dave Hill of Jonesboro as part of a 15-bout card presented by the Little Rock Boxing Club at the Rose City Community Center in North Little Rock.
Mrs. Allan Mount of Tacoma, Wash., is a guest this week of her sister, Mrs. Charles N. Anderson, and Mr. Anderson.
Kelvin and Roger Hazel returned from Camden, where they visited their grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Brown. The Browns are former residents of Conway.
Miss Debbie Sample and Airman First Class Mike Collier left this afternoon for Louisiana to spend the Easter holidays with his family, Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Collier and children, David and Linda. They made the trip by plane.
