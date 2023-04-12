10 years ago
(2013)
Diana Fason and Anita Johnson have completed 21 years of service at the Conway Human Development Center. Fason is an Administrative Specialist 1 in the Central Records Department. She resides in Conway and has two children and three grandchildren. Johnson is a Residential Care Technician in Nursing Services. She and her husband, Bobby, reside in Adona. They have five children, 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
With a $12.1 million base figure in hand, officials in the Vilonia School District will move forward enforcing the plans to build a new intermediate school. The plan will move forward, adding and refiguring until they reach their goal of spending about $13.6 million on the project, with $9.6 million being derived from state participation.
25 years ago(1998)
Ricky Powell of the Conway Fire Department recently demonstrated a fire extinguisher for students in a medical professions class at Conway High School. The students were studying a unit on fire prevention in health-care facilities. The fire department shared numerous facts, including the different types of extinguishers and fires, before giving the demonstration. Students also discussed the PASS system, which stands for “pull” the pin, “aim” the nozzle at the base of the fire, “squeeze” the handle of the extinguisher, and “sweep” from side to side.
Students in the Quitman School District recently had the opportunity to learn about life in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. Bob Girard of Quitman gave a series of talks recently on Arab and Muslim culture. He was assisted by his wife, Deborah, and Elaine Ward, a teacher at the school. The topics included Saudi Arabian geography and climate, Bedouins, frankincense and myrrh, Arab clothing, dining and hygiene, language and number systems, and cultural differences. The Girards lived in Saudi Arabia for five years while he worked for Saudi Aramco, the Saudi oil company. Their son, Christopher, a Quitman student, was born in Saudi Arabia.
50 years ago(1973)
Weekend guests of Mrs. Daisy Cotton were Mr. and Mrs. Garland White and children, Butch and Billie Jean, of Collinsville, Ill.; Mr. and Mrs. Carl Foster and sons, Don, Dale and Doyne, of Wood River, Ill.; Mr. and Mrs. Gene Cotton and sons, Mike, Tim and Jeff, of North Little Rock; and Mr. and Mrs. Bill Rhoades of Guy.
From the Cato Community News: The county road crew graveled the road here this week. It helped to fill up holes in the road. Lance Cpl. Dwight McGuran of the Marines in Jacksonville, N.C., formerly of Cato, is in a hospital at Camp LeJeune. Mrs. Linnie Sellers and Mrs. Willie Scallion of Otto visited their brother, Bud Fulmer and wife. Mr. and Mrs. Albert Fulmer of Otto visited their brother, Bud Fulmer, and wife. Mrs. Mary Mitchell of Jacksonville, his niece, came for a brief visit. Luther Beattie has a job at the Levy school. Singing was held at the Apostolic Jesus Name Church on Saturday.
