April 14
(2010)
Justice of the Peace Jerry Roberts filed to run for Faulkner County Sheriff, challenging incumbent Sheriff Karl Byrd who was elected in 2006.
Members of the Student Government Association at UCA met with Mayor Tab Townsell to voice concerns about the presence of the television show, “Campus PD” in Conway. UCA Police Department had no intention of participating in the show that featured unruly college students and their encounters with local law enforcement. The Conway Police Department, however, had signed a contract allowing film crews to follow and document patrol unit activities.
(1995)
County Judge John Wayne Carter swore in the new officers and board members of the Faulkner County Conservation District at its field office in the Federal Building: Danny Mallett, vice chairman; Terry Riddle, board member; Rocky Harrell, chairman; Steve Martin, secretary-treasurer; and Preston Scroggin, board member.
HAVEN, a shelter for abused children, would move into the Frauenthal Estate, owned by and immediately north of Conway Regional Medical Center, on July 1. The agency would be able to increase its bed capacity to 12.
Elaine Goode was re-appointed to the board of trustees of the University of Central Arkansas.
(1970)
Company B of the 489th Engineer Battalion of Conway began initial groundbreaking and construction on a football field for Conway High School on the northeast corner of the high school complex. Supervising initial construction were Carl White, superintendent of maintenance at Conway Public Schools; First Lt. Carl Mallett, company commander; and 2nd Lt. Woodrow E. Cummins, Jr., project officer. The project was one of several civic projects being undertaken by the unit.
The new drive-in tellers’ facility of First State Bank & Trust at 712 Court would open on April 15. The new facility would be known as First State Bank & Trust Co.—East
(1945)
The Missouri Pacific railroad would take right of way needed to relocate the tracks washed out in the recent flood at Palarm creek. The desired parcels of land totaling 6.9 acres will take some of the Highway 65 right of way, which would be relocated, and land near the Faulkner County line belonging to Ruth McKinney, Ruby Couch, Mary Adkisson, G.W. Adkisson, Jr., Mary Alice Adkisson and Mary Margaret Taylor.
Most Conway business houses were closed from 3 to 4 p.m. while funeral services for President Roosevelt were being held in Washington.
(1920)
The drowning of a team of mules at Stone Dam Creek, two miles south of Conway on the Barley road, was not due to the bridge having been washed away, as was thought earlier. County Judge J.A. Lea said the bridge was not disturbed from its foundations. He theorized that the team got into the creek before reaching the bridge. The mules were owned by Alvin Swofford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.