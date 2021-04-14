(2011)
Members of the Aquakids swim team smashed long-standing state records in the boys 10-and-under 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay at the Arkansas Swimming Age Group Championships. Aaron Rieth, Ty Wingfield, Jackson Wiedower and AJ Mainord broke a course record by three seconds in the 220 medley relay that had stood since 1976. Swimming a 50-yard freestyle each, the team broke the 200 state and long course record that had stood since 1994. All four also swam a personal best in their specialty strokes. They have been swimming together as a relay team since 2008.
Ashley Raney, an eighth-grade student at Mayflower Middle School and daughter of Tim and JoAnn Raney, recently served as a page for State Rep. Linda Tyler. While paging, she toured the Capitol and the vault, and met Gov. Mike Beebe.
(1996)
The Conway Wampus Cats won a four-team match on the new Greystone Golf Club in Cabot. Junior Bryce Molder, the defending Class AAAA champion, won medalist honors with a 6-under-par 66 to lead the Wampus Cats to a 13-shot victory. The Cats totaled 298 for the victory. North Little Rock scored 311, Cabot 313, and Jacksonville 329.
Jerry Whitmore, assistant principal at Carl Stuart Middle School, was pictured serving up punch for student John Gray, 12, and his grandparents Norman and Mary Ellen Gray, during a luncheon at the school for students and their elders. Whitmore said this is one of several family oriented projects at the school. John Gray is a son of Franklin and Cindy Gray.
Allison Nicholas of Conway, manager of college relations for Alltel Corp. in Little Rock, was recently elected to the board of directors for the Southwest Association of Colleges and Employers. The association has more than 600 directors of human resources from major corporations and placement directors from colleges in a six-state area.
(1971)
Mrs. Robert E. Essert and children Bobby, Ellen and Billy of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., are guests of their parents and grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. William C. Buthman. Mrs. Buthman’s father, the Rev. C.N. Guice, was a weekend guest. Mrs. Buthman’s brother, Albert Guice, and Mrs. Guice, also were here on Sunday.
Mayor Walter Dunaway said vandals have hit Fifth Avenue Park in the eastern section of Conway. “They pulled up shrubbery around the rest rooms and also destroyed other shrubbery that had been moved from Laurel Park to Fifth Avenue Park,” he said. He added he couldn’t understand why any person would stoop to such “meanness,” and reminded residents that horseback riding is not permitted in the park area. A young girl has persisted in riding her horse in the area in recent weeks and is damaging the grounds.
