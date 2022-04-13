(2012)
All four teams from Conway Schools participating in the Arkansas Destination ImagiNation State tournament held recently were awarded prizes, with two teams winning their divisions and being invited to Global Finals in Knoxville, Tenn. A team of fifth-graders from Simon Intermediate won the elementary “News to Me” improv challenge, and a team of fourth-graders from Julia Lee Moore Elementary won the elementary “Hold It!” construction challenge. Another fifth-grade team from Simon was fourth in the “Coming Attractions” challenge and a sixth-grade team from Simon was fourth in “The Solar Stage” challenge.
Sigan Chen is in rare company academically. The 15-year-old junior at Conway High School earned a perfect score of 2400 on the SAT. Only one student in Arkansas achieved a perfect score in 2011, according to the College Board, a nonprofit organization that publishes the standardized test for college admissions in the U.S. Chen alluded to “luck” as a contributing factor in her score. Donna Whiting, Gifted and Talented supervisor for Conway schools, said Chen’s score “was a result of hard work by a bright girl.”
(1997)
Conway Junior High School began its track season in impressive fashion, sweeping both divisions of the Wampus Kitten Invitational. The Lady Kittens scored 130 points to defeat Russellville by 15. The Wampus Kittens won only four events but used their depth to turn back Helena-West Helena Central for the team title. CJHS had 115 points; Central 98. Noted for their performance were Zach Shaddox, Earnett Maltbia, Nathan Ragan, Sarah Catherine Wilcox, and Sabrina Owens.
Kelly Harper, Wayne McGhee, Doyle Peoples, Buddy Smith, Tommy Spikes and Luther Wilson have been selected as Spirit Homes Inc. Employees of the Month for March. The new Employee of the Month program recognizes employees for outstanding quality of work, punctuality, attendance, safety, cost savings, and process improvements.
(1972)
Larry Fielder, Steve Wilson and Randy Miler of the Guy-Perkins Future Farmers of America chapter won the district electricity contest at Petit Jean Vocational Technical School. The Guy mechanics team of George Miller, Dwight Ealy and Wesley Tyus placed fourth.
Jim Massery, son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Massery, and Mike Muhlebach, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Muhlebach, tied for first place in the pinewood derby held by Cub Scout Pack 78. The boys were awarded trophies for their victory in the model car racing contest. They won over 18 other competitors. The third-place ribbon went to Jeff Moix, son of Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Moix.
Mrs. Cy Gray captured first place in “low poker hand” golf competition sponsored by the Ladies’ Golf Association at Conway Country Club. Mrs. Lewis Thompson was second and Mrs. Raymond Kordsmeier was third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.