James Kenneth and Joy Gibbs celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on March 16, 2013. J.K. and Joy met 52 years ago, dressed to the nines on their first date. J.K. took Joy out to dinner, he ordered chicken noodle soup and a glass of buttermilk, and that didn’t even scare her away. Ever since that special day in March, they have been making history together. J.K. is retired from Exxon Mobil and Joy is still making customers happy as a teller at Bank of America. They have four children, Kenny, Dana, Andrea, and Heidi, and 11 grandchildren.

