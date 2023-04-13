James Kenneth and Joy Gibbs celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on March 16, 2013. J.K. and Joy met 52 years ago, dressed to the nines on their first date. J.K. took Joy out to dinner, he ordered chicken noodle soup and a glass of buttermilk, and that didn’t even scare her away. Ever since that special day in March, they have been making history together. J.K. is retired from Exxon Mobil and Joy is still making customers happy as a teller at Bank of America. They have four children, Kenny, Dana, Andrea, and Heidi, and 11 grandchildren.
Faulkner County is in the top 100 fastest growing counties in the nation, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau. The county ranks 72nd in the nation in growth and second in Arkansas, behind Benton County. Faulkner County grew from 113,237 in April 2010 to 118,704 in July 2012. The only other county in Arkansas that was listed in the top 100 was Saline County, which came in at 95. Faulkner County is now the fifth most populated county in Arkansas, behind Pulaski, Washington, Benton and Sebastian.
Members of the Marguerite Vann Elementary School Chess Club were pictured practicing at their last meeting before the Conway School District Chess Tournament.
Vilonia High School received an overall excellent rating at the 24th annual University of Arkansas at Monticello High School Speech Festival. Individual competition was held in nine events, with top students receiving ratings of superior or excellent. Vilonia students who placed in the competition were Wayne Bell, superior; Ben Mason, excellent; Amber Waite, superior; Brandon Rodgers, superior and excellent; Patti Rodgers, excellent; Joey Styles, excellent; Athena Johnson, excellent and superior; Dennis DeLong, excellent; Kim Richardson, excellent and superior; and Alesha Hauser, excellent and superior. There were 125 high school students from several school districts competing in the event.
John W. Ferguson, a second lieutenant in the Army Reserve, returned to Conway from Fort Benning, Ga., where he completed four months’ active duty training in the Infantry School. He is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Hubert L. Ferguson.
Norma Harris and Gerald Ruple were selected as cutest couple at Vilonia High School in a Valentine’s Day contest. The selection was based on response to questions asked by Beta Club president Jeff Ballard. Prize for the contests, sponsored by the Beta Club, was a box of Valentine candy. Other contestants were Mary Wilson and Robert Barrow, Kathy Iberg and Gary Thomas, Susan Dallas and David Bailey, Donna Teasdale and Steve Barnard, Shelah Reedy and Stan West, Kathy Kelly and Tommy Watson, Karen McKinney and Glen Barnard, and Sheron Wheeler and Louis Loetscher. Proceeds amounted to $75.70, which will be used for the club’s service projects. Mrs. Jerry Rose is the sponsor of the Beta Club.
