(2010)
A “Meeting the Candidates” old fashioned pie auction would be held at Bob Courtway Middle School Cafeteria. Proceeds would benefit Renewal Ranch, a faith-based rehabilitation program.
Conway Christian’s Mallory Clutts signed her national letter of intent to play basketball at Ouachita Baptist University. She was only the third athlete in the school’s history to sign a national letter of intent and the first to sign for basketball.
House Speaker and Congressional candidate Robbie Wills announced that his campaign’s first quarter fundraising had netted more than $327,000, topping all totals released so far by any candidate in the 2nd district Democratic primary.
(1995)
The Conway Development Corporation board of directors elected William M. Hegeman president; Bill Adkisson vice president and Guy W. Murphy secretary treasurer.
Julia Lee Moore was pictured discussing a cookbook presented to her by Mary Wells, a member of the Julia Lee Moore Elementary School PTO, during the organization’s meeting.
The cookbook was the first in a numbered series of 600 and was an anniversary edition of the school’s first cookbook published 18 years earlier.Barricades warned motorists of damage to a wooden bridge on Highway 285 in northern Faulkner County southeast of Martinville. The bridge was damaged in a storm.
(1970)
A jury in Faulkner Circuit Court determined that the Arkansas Highway Commission had to pay more than $11,000 an acre for 9.63 acres of land in the northern part of Conway formerly owned by Circuit Judge Russell C. Roberts and condemned for the right of way of Interstate 40.
The land was on the north side of Highway 65 and east of the Holiday Inn. It was made a portion of the I-40 interchange.
Luke Gordy accepted a position as a medical representative with the pharmaceutical division of Abbott Laboratories. He would reside in Muskogee, Oklahoma.
(1945)
The Women’s Christian Temperance Union met at the First Methodist church and set up a committee to plan a city-wide drive for new members.
The senior class of Conway High School were guests of Arkansas Tech in Russellville for the college’s senior day. A theatre party, free airplane rides and a dance were some of the events.
Mr. and Mrs. C.T. King entertained the cast of Conway High Schools senior play, “He Couldn’t Marry Five,” with an informal party at their home after the performance. The leading cast members were Orella Sutterfield and Scotty Moore.
(1920)
Charles R. Woody, a University of Missouri letter man in football and baseball, and a holder of football, baseball and track letters from Drury College, would be athletic director at Hendrix College, succeeding W.M. Headrick who had resigned to enter business in Texas. The new Hendrix mentor was recently released from the Army. He coached several Army teams that were uniformly successful.
