(2011)
A much-appreciated grant to the City of Holland will help the city purchase a new fire truck for the volunteer fire department. Holland Mayor Ronnie McGaha said the Arkansas Rural Services Block Grant amount of $70,670 will be used to purchase a brush truck to fight grass fires, the department’s most frequent emergency response call. The purchase will decommission a fire truck that was manufactured in 1961, said Fire Chief Charles Parsons.
Hendrix College music professor Dr. John Krebs was recently honored by Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) as a Foundation Fellow. The program recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to music teaching. A member of the Arkansas State Music Teachers Association since 1992, Krebs has held every elected office in that organization. He has chaired both the Music Department and the humanities area at Hendrix College.
(1996)
Jerry Morgan, a job service representative with the state Employment Security Division, and his wife, Faye, recently received the “Service to the Citizens Award” certificate from the state. Morgan is a seven-year employee specializing in coordinating employment for military veterans. The award was presented by Lt. Gov. Mike Huckabee and also included a dinner for two and a night’s lodging at the Little Rock Hilton.
DeWitt and Jean Shaw Glover of Greenbrier celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a family dinner. They were married April 13, 1946, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Young by the Rev. Walter E. Bowman. Mr. Glover, who is retired from Nabholz Construction Corp., is a son of the late George W. and Pearle Dickens Glover of Greenbrier. Mrs. Glover is a housewife, and is a daughter of the late S.S. and Emma Shaw of the Pleasant Valley Community. They have six children, and 11 grandchildren.
(1971)
New officers were elected recently for the Conway Optimist Club. Officers are Tom Nabholz, president, and Rueben Linder and E.J. Allen, vice presidents. Elected for two-year terms on the board were John Solinger, Bill Brown and Frank A. Lambert. Jim Newton was elected for a one-year term, and Doyle Odom and Charles Cox were retained on the board for one year.
Dr. and Mrs. Darrell Hutchins spent the Easter holidays in Tahlequah, Okla., with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. B.C. Hutchins, and other relatives.
Mr. and Mrs. Roy G. Adams spent Easter with their son, Joe Frank Phelps, and Mrs. Phelps in Richmond, Ky., and with another son, Roy G. Adams Jr. and son, Jeff, in Nashville, Tenn.
Miss Susan Selig of Memphis, Tenn., and Mr. and Mrs. Wayland Holyfield of Houston, Texas, spent the Easter holidays here with Miss Selig and Mrs. Holyfield’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Selig. Mrs. Holyfield is the former Nancy Selig.
