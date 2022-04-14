(2012)
The Mayflower Eagles (14-1) easily romped past Cutter Morning Star 12-0, in baseball to move to 4-1 in conference play. The Eagles sent 12 batters to the plate in the first inning, taking advantage of a leadoff double by Michael Post and a two-run single by Ty Fowler to score six runs. Trey Bradley’s leadoff double in the second led to two more runs. Others noted for their play were Derek Vickers, Tanner Brown, and Jordan Durns.
Jason Aultman, senior pastor of Antioch Baptist Church, and the church’s pastor emeritus Henry Horton were pictured celebrating a note-burning ceremony on Easter Sunday. The church was celebrating paying off its $2.3 million worship center debt nine years early. After about 10 years of holding multiple services each Sunday morning, the entire church body met together under one roof at Buzz Bolding Arena at Conway High School-West. Nearly 2,000 people attended.
(1997)
The winners of the first writing contest sponsored by the University of Central Arkansas’ Southern Autobiography Conference have been announced. Francie Jeffery, assistant professor of English at UCA, won the non-student category for her essay, “Thirteen.” Jennifer Pease of Murfreesboro won the student category for her piece “Sartrean Self-Analysis: Learning to Be.” The winners each received a $100 cash prize and were invited to read their essays at this year’s conference, “A Festival of Southern Autobiography.”
Jerry L. Malone, a graduate and former member of the board of trustees at the University of Central Arkansas, was recently named deputy chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Transportation. Malone was appointed chief counsel for the Federal Highway Administration in June 1996.
(1972)
Bill Stevens of Lookout Avenue recently pulled a two-pound, two-ounce crappie from Greers Ferry Lake. He was fishing with a live minnow in the Choctaw area.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Clyde Gray of Conway will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary with an open house. The couple was married March 30, 1922, at Cape Hatteras, N.C. Mr. Gray spent 30 years in the Navy and later taught school for 18 years. He retired from the Navy in 1945. Mr. Gray is 72 and Mrs. Gray is 69. He is a native of Guy and she was born in Cape Hatteras. They have a son, Robert Gray Jr. of North Little Rock, two daughters, Mrs. Paul Mascho of Little Rock and Mrs. G.B. Watson of Huntsville, Ala., 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe B. McGee left this afternoon for Dallas, Texas, where they will visit their son, Allen D. McGee, Mr. McGee and son, Holton. The Conway couple plans to visit Mr. and Mrs. Frank Gilbert in Prescott during their return trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.