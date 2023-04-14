By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
The University of Central Arkansas’ Megan Herbert was named the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Year for the third consecutive season. The award comes after leading the league in scoring at 19.6 points per game, including 21.3 per game in conference games and finishing second in rebounding at 11.6 per game. She becomes just the second player in league history to win the award three times – joining ULM’s Eun Jung Lee, who won the award four consecutive seasons from 1983-86. This is the fourth time Herbert has been named to the All-Southland first team.
Dr. Frank Mitchell, superintendent of the Vilonia School District, has a few important things to get done between now and the end of the 2013-14 school year – when he plans to retire. Mitchell submitted his letter of resignation for more than a year away. He wanted to give plenty of time, he said, for finding his replacement. He also wants to stay long enough to see the completion of the new intermediate school.
(1998)
David Bangs was selected as this year’s Vilonia Future Business Leaders of America VIP. Each year, the Vilonia FBLA chapter chooses an adult who has been instrumental in promoting the chapter’s success. Over the past 17 years, Bangs has been a teacher, coach and administrator at Vilonia. He is currently assistant principal and athletic director. He has a bachelor’s degree from Harding University, a master’s degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and is qualified as an educational specialist at the University of Central Arkansas. He is working on his doctoral studies at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He is a deacon at Liberty Church of Christ. He and his wife, Pam, have three daughters.
(1973)
Pictured in the newspaper were the Ingram sisters. Shannon Leigh Ingram, born Feb. 14, 1971, set the precedent for her sister, Shelly Ann, born exactly one year later. The girls, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Ricky Ingram of 29 Water Oak Drive, were delivered by Dr. Fred Gordy Jr. at Memorial Hospital. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Ingram and Mr. and Mrs. Royce Reynolds, and great-grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Ted Ingram, Mrs. Gist Hoggard, Mrs. Mary Reynolds and Mrs. Cora Whitley, all of Conway.
From the Naylor Community News: Mrs. Alvin Schmitz spent the day with her daughter in Beebe. Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Grable of Conway visited their daughter, Mrs. Carl VanPelt, and family. Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Jobe went to a birthday supper at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Woodrome at Soda Valley. The supper was in honor of Keith Woodrome. Mr. and Mrs. Fred Terry of Jacksonville spent the day with her mother, Mrs. Virgie McDonald, who is recovering from flu. Amy Jobe and Angela Sanson spent the night with Mr. and Mrs. Henry Morris at Enola.
