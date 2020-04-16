April 16
(2010)
Tina Antley, assistant principal at Jim Stone and Theodore Jones Elementary Schools, replaced DeLanna Lacy as principal of Sallie Cone Elementary. Lacy replaced Betty Ford, who was retiring from her duties as principal at Ellen Smith Elementary.
TruStar Construction would be the construction manager general contractor for the renovation of the SAS (formerly International Shoe) building at 1902 Hairston. The Conway School District would relocate its special education offices, maintenance, food service and technology to the building. The district was selling two other buildings, its annex at Watkins Street and Lee Avenue and a warehouse located on Robins Street.
(1995)
The Conway Animal Clinic would hold an open house to showcase its expanded facility at 1320 E. Oak. The renovation doubled the space in the clinic to 4,000-square-feet and included a new kennel with inside runs, a grooming parlor, a surgery suite and intensive care ward, expanded parking and another entrance.
Brangus, Inc., a steakhouse restaurant chain based in Texarkana, which owned Brangus Feed Lot in Conway, averaged 354 percent annual growth since it was founded in 1992, making it the fastest growing company in Arkansas.
Mike Kemp, photographer, was named employee of the month by the Log Cabin Democrat.
(1970)
The UCA Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Cliff Horton as athletic director, succeeding Frank Koon. Horton was on leave working on a doctorate at the University of Arkansas at the time but would return in the fall to also resume his job as head basketball coach.
A rice meal and peace rally at Fifth Avenue Park was attended by more than 100 persons. The rally was sponsored by the Southeast Asian Study Group of Conway
Buddy Bright, team captain and tackle for the Conway Wampus Cats, was selected to play in the Arkansas high school All-Star game.
(1945)
Heavy flood damage was predicted as the Arkansas River was expected to reach 29 feet. Missouri Pacific was rushing to try to get a new roadbed built at Palarm before flood waters completely swept out the old roadbed.
Bahner & Company, established in 1902, was celebrating 43 years in business. G.L. Bahner and W.B. Wilson formed a partnership under the name for the purpose of selling insurance and real estate as well as preparing abstracts and titles in April 1902.
The state revenue office in Faulkner County was moved from the sheriff’s office to the city hall. Louis Carroll was in charge.
(1920)
Severe damage to farm buildings east and south of Conway and on the Little Plantation on the Arkansas River occurred shortly after midnight when a wind and rainstorm of unusual force swept through the county. A report reached Conway that the town of Mount Vernon was blown away in a tornado, but the report was unconfirmed. There was no telephone line from Conway to that section to verify the report. The J.E. Little Plantation suffered the greatest damage. An immense storage barn, filled with bales of alfalfa hay and unthreshed wheat, was totally destroyed when the roof was blown away.
