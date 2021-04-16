(2011)
Lewis Adams, a veteran of World War II, celebrated his 100th birthday at a party recently at Heritage Living Center. He is the oldest registered living World War II veteran in Faulkner County. He joined the Army on Feb. 15, 1942, and spent nine years on active duty and four years on reserve duty. His wife, Barbara, also attended the birthday celebration.
Jack Frost will be among four outstanding alumni honored during Alumni Weekend at Hendrix College. Frost will receive the 2011 James E. Major Service Award, given for meritorious service to the college. Frost joined the Hendrix Admission Office after completing a master’s degree at Vanderbilt University. He joined the Development Office as Senior Development Officer in August 2009. During his years at Hendrix, beginning in 1976, he witnessed the growth of Hendrix in size, out-of-state student enrollment, and national stature.
(1996)
The Vilonia City Council voted 3-2 with one abstention on Tuesday to take another crack at passing a one-cent sales tax. The proposal headed to the ballot will dedicate a half cent to the fire department and the other half cent to the city’s general fund. No date has been set for the general election. Alderman James Edwards proposed the one-cent tax could be used to secure bond funds up to $350,000.
Several age division winners were named March 30 in the annual Miss Conway beauty contest. Winners included Jennifer Clifton, Teen Miss Conway; DeAnna Turner, Junior Miss Conway; Tabitha Lasley, Little Miss Conway; Janeshia Moncrease, Miss Petite Conway; and Morgan Renee Hill, Tiny Miss Conway.
(1971)
Mrs. Clarence White and Mr. and Mrs. Joe White and daughter, Melissa, returned Monday from New Orleans, La., after spending the Easter weekend with their daughter and sister, Mrs. John P. Pickhardt, Mr. Pickhardt and children, Brad, Mark and Barbie.
Miss Emma Lee Kennamer and Miss Gretchen Barnes of Tulsa, Okla, and Mrs. Berta Barnes of Booneville, Miss., spent the Easter holidays here with Miss Kennamer’s sisters, Mrs. G.W. Henry and Mrs. Marvell Gaines. Miss Kennamer and Miss Barnes are teachers in the Tulsa school system.
Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Kersey and children were Easter weekend guests of his parents and brother, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Kersey and Joe.
Mr. and Mrs. Carl Custer and daughter Kathleen returned today to their home in Bryan, Texas, after visiting his mother, Mrs. Pauline Robertson, who recently moved her from Pasadena, Texas. The Custers also visited his aunt, Mrs. Clois Blessing, and Mr. Blessing.
