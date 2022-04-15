By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2012)
Boys and girls gymnasts from Sonshine Academy recently won 18 state titles and had 61 top-three placements in two recent state meets. Gymnasts who earned state championship honors were Jake Fisher, Michael Rickels, Jillian Cliburn, Abigail Robinson, Haden Ray, John Sutton, Bethany Stubbs, Anna Kathleen Harris and Lily Douglas.
Faulkner County Day School’s 30th annual Omelet Breakfast will offer a new twist. Fashion jewelry created by clients of the Work Force Adult Services will be available for sale, and orders will be taken for custom creations, if your desired color scheme is not available. The Omelet Breakfast is a fund-raising event that benefits the children and adults with developmental delays or disabilities who are clients of the Day School.
(1997)
The family of Gladys Davis Mathis of Conway honored her on her 90th birthday at a reception on April 13 at Saltillo Heights Baptist Church. Born April 15, 1907, a daughter of the late Eugene and Himmie Davis, Mrs. Mathis is a lifelong resident of Faulkner County. She is the widow of Jack Mathis. She is the mother of three daughters, Dymple Stapleton, Bonnie Zimmerebner and Virginia Benton, all of Conway, and four sons, Wilson Mathis, Jerry Mathis and Melvin Mathis, all of Conway, and Doug Mathis of Sherwood. Another son, Tilman Mathis, is deceased. Mrs. Mathis has 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Thirteen Faulkner County Girl Scouts have been named to the Ouachita Girl Scout 1997 Cookie Brigade for selling 450 or more boxes of Girl Scout cookies. Girls to be honored are Mariah Allen, Ashleigh Blackwell, Allyson Caruthers, Meagan Fritts, Elizabeth Griffin, Leslie Jarvis, Candace Moore, Elizabeth Phares, Chamellane Sanders, Jennifer Shaw, Michelle Short, Kate Wilkinson, and Mary Wilkinson.
(1972)
Mr. and Mrs. Ben Castellaw have returned from Memphis, Tenn., where they visited relatives. They were accompanied by their daughter, Mrs. Betty Funk, and children, Maryden and Cindy, of Little Rock.
Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr. and Mrs. Kenneth C. Ketcheside were in Hot Springs to attend the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs Inc. annual meeting. Mrs. Ketcheside was presented a certificate in recognition of meritorious services as the outstanding federation member in the Northwest District.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Scott Ford spent the weekend in Shelby, Miss.
Mrs. J.M. Yinger of Oberlin, Ohio, is spending the Easter holidays with her mother, Mrs. M.J. McHenry.
