April 17
(2010)
Centennial Bank and UCA College of Business hosted their annual spring Johnny Allison Entrepreneurial Speaker Series at Mike’s Place. Tom Bonner, former Channel 4 weatherman and senior vice president of media relations for Arkansas Children’s Hospital, and Wayne Cranford, former chair of Cranford, Johnson, Robinson, Woods advertising agency, were the speakers.
Dr. Charles Chappel, Hendrix College English professor, retired after 40 years of service. He first came to Hendrix as a student in 1960 and returned to campus as a faculty member in 1969.
The two new roundabouts on Harkrider near the Hendrix College campus were scheduled to open in the summer.
(1995)
Conway attorney Ed Clawson was appointed to the 20th Judicial District’s new judgeship, serving Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties. Clawson was a partner in the Conway law firm of Brazil Clawson Adlong Murphy & Osment.
Ann Skinner, Barbara Morton, Nancy Bingham and Donna Schroeder were pictured preparing information for National Day of Prayer. The observance would take place at noon on May 4 in the park south of City Hall.
Suzanne Waggoner of Mount Vernon, a member of Cadron Post chapter of the NSDAR, was awarded a Best of Show and two first places in an NSDAR American Heritage art contest.
(1970)
Bill Clements was named the football and boys basketball coach at Vilonia High School. He was doing graduate work at SCA where he played football and was a member of the swim team.
An open house was held for the newly completed $325,000 wing at Conway Memorial Hospital. A new intensive care section, as well as a four-bed pediatric ward, was included in the new addition.
Robert W. Meriwether, associate professor of education and political science at Hendrix College, discussed the proposed new Arkansas constitution at a meeting of the Republican and Independent Women’s Club at Grove gymnasium.
(1945)
The medical detachment of the Second battalion, Sixth infantry, Arkansas guard, stationed at Conway, was ordered by Gen. H.L. McAlister to report for duty at Adams Field in Little Rock. The unit would set up a first aid station at the airport to assist those affected by flooding at Palarm. Members of the unit were: Captain H.O. Weatherly, Captain C.H. Dickerson, First Lt. Kelsey W. Parker, T-Sgt. E.A. Halter, S-Sgt. E.S. Hahn, Sgt. G.G. Harton, Cpl. Cecil Moix, T-5 E.N. Burton, Jr., T-5 Carlton Darough and Pfc. Peter C. Simon.
(1920)
Mrs. C.M. Hoskins arrived from Sallisaw, Oklahoma and would make her home with Mr. and Mrs. Wiley Mosley. Mrs. Hoskins was remembered by many of the older citizens of Conway, where she and Mr. Hoskins resided for a number of years. Her husband, who died several years ago, was for a long time on the staff of the Log Cabin and afterwards the Democrat in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.