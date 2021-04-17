By COLLEEN HOLT
(2011)
Vilonia’s boys soccer team took to the road last week and made history. The Eagles’ 3-2 win at Paragould and 2-0 victory at Nettleton clinched a spot for the team in their first-ever trip to the state playoffs. The Eagles (4-1 in conference) have three conference games remaining.
The Faulkner County Circuit Clerk’s offices will soon be moving out of the Courthouse and across the street. Circuit Clerk Rhonda Wharton said closing on the purchase of two buildings on Locust Street is set for later in April. The buildings include the former Penny Pincher print shop and a rug shop building next door.
(1996)
Julia Lee Moore Elementary School held a “Hats Off to the Classics” carnival on Saturday at the school. In addition to games and other events, a “kiss the pig” contest was held to help raise money for the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization. Nicole Sanders, 12, was pictured in the newspaper having temporary hair coloring sprayed on her hair while attending the event. Nicole is a daughter of Patricia and Michael Sanders.
Josh Tratz of the Conway Dance and Gymnastics Academy recently won the all-around title in the boys Class 7 division at the state meet. Tratz, 10, was first in floor exercises, pommel horse, vault, parallel bars, high bar and all-around. He was second on rings. Other Conway gymnasts who placed in their specific age groups were Hugh Pierce, Tristian Harvey, Joseph Green and Robert Ballentine.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Charles M. Boyd and children, Larry and Becky, of Oak Ridge, Tenn., were Easter holiday guests of their parents, Mr. and Mrs. T.M. Boyd and Mr. and Mrs. J.Z. Menard, all of Conway. Mr. and Mrs. H.B. Anderson and son, James Hugh, of Sylvan Hills recently visited her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Menard, and her sister, Mrs. Charles M. Boyd, and family.
Mr. and Mrs. Coy W. Gentry have as guests her sister, Mrs. E.N. McCall, and Mr. McCall of Little Rock, and Mrs. Leslie Browning of Lake Charles, La. Mr. Browning is visiting his father, W.T. Browning. The McCalls and Brownings are also visiting other relatives in Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Curt Adkisson of Ann Arbor, Mich., are spending the week with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. G.W. Adkisson Jr.
Mrs. Richard Linn and daughter, Robin, of Dallas, and Mrs. Joe McHenry and children, Dee Ann and Mark Todd, of Garland, Texas, spent Easter with their mother, Mrs. C.H. Reedy.
Dr. and Mrs. Tom Powell and daughter, Mary, formerly of Conway, have returned to their home in Evergreen, Colo., after spending Easter with Mrs. Powell’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Witt. They also visited Mr. Powell’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Luther Powell, in Hot Springs.
