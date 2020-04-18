April 18
(2010)
The Hendrix Hall of Honor inducted five new members that included college president Dr. J. Timothy Cloyd; multi-sport athlete Frank W. “Puppy” Smith, Sr., and football player Kenneth Spatz. Also inducted were former standout women’s basketball players Mandy Williams and Lauren Turnbow.
The Log Cabin Democrat unveiled its iPhone app, the result of a collaborative project involving the Conway Chamber and four exclusive sponsors: Caldwell Toyota, Centennial Bank, Conway Corporation and Conway Regional Medical Center.
A new Italian restaurant, La Bella Luna, operated by Brandi Nelson of Batesville and Bruno Beqiri, former owner of Amore, was scheduled to open in the former Pia’s location.
(1995)
Stacy Adams, 11, and other fourth- and fifth-grade students at Jim Stone Elementary were pictured rehearsing a scene from “The Best of Broadway” which would be performed at the Conway Public Schools Auditorium.
Roy R. Keyes, principal at West Fork High School in Washington County, was named the new superintendent of Quitman schools, replacing J.R. McConnaughhay.
UCA celebrated 20 years as a university with a luncheon and the dedication of Irby and Laney Halls. The luncheon would include brief remarks by Sen. David Pryor and two former presidents, Dr. Silas D. Snow and Jefferson D. Farris, Jr.
(1970)
Two weighted newspaper vending racks were stolen from outside Havens Grocery, Donaghey and College avenues. One belonged to the Log Cabin Democrat while the other belonged to the Arkansas Gazette.
Tommy Pratt shattered the Conway High School record in the pole vault at Estes Field with a vault of 13-0.
The morning class of Pine Street Kindergarten camped out at Camp Aldersgate. Attending were Alice Bryant, Shona Boone, John Gunderman, Elmo Irby, Kevin Johnson, Laurence Lovelong, Byron Mabry, Donna Mabry, Steven Martinez, Howard Payne, Lisa Shepherd, Kivin Stubbs, Ronnie Oates, Luwayne Morgan, Kevin Gene Traffanstedt and David Waters.
(1945)
Forty Conway High School seniors went by bus to Russellville to spend the day with other high school seniors in the area at Arkansas Tech. The students were accompanied by Coach Shirley Durham and Miss Faye Warbritton.
The fifth Sunday meeting of the Greenbrier Missionary Association would held at Pleasant Valley Church, six miles north of Conway. Various pastors and elders would speak throughout the day.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Middleton formed College City Real Estate Agency at their home at 1925 Caldwell. Mr. Middleton was a former assessor for the county.
(1920)
Edward T. Markham of Conway signed a contract with Hagenback-Wallace Circus. HE would be a bill poster, traveling in advertising car No. 1. Markham was highly proficient as a bill poster from his work of that nature here, and doubtless would make rapid advancement with the circus.
From the Springhill column: Mrs. Jesse Walters and children of Pine Mountain spent the weekend with her brother, Robert Harmon.
Mr. and Mrs. Sam Wilcox and Bernard Zellinder had the “flu.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.