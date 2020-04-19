April 19
(2010)
Shoe Choo Train opened April 1 on North Donaghey Avenue, specializing in children’s shoes.
Fred’s at 1125 Morningside Drive reopened as Fred’s Super Dollar, holding a ribbon cutting event.
Conway’s Madelyn Wilhite, 14, won two point races in the junior dragster class at Centerville Dragway. She was sponsored by Steve’s Speed Shop, Scorpion EXO Helmets, Mickey Thompson Tires, Roper Machine Shop, and AMSOIL. Her car was custom painted by Pro Auto of Conway.
Penny Hatfield, interim director of admissions, was named Employee of the Year at UCA. Hatfield had worked at UCA for 25 years.
(1995)
Four members of the Arkansas congressional delegation would help Faulkner County citizens break ground on a $29.4 million, 54-mile pipeline to bring good quality water to rural communities. Following the ceremony, a fish fry would be held at Greenbrier High School cafeteria.
David Prewett, 15, Cory Calkins, 17, Kevin DeBoard, 17, and Joe Pack, 16, were pictured working with plants for sale at Conway High School in the greenhouse.
Meadowlake Road, between Donaghey and Salem, and Salem Road, between Meadowlake and Tyler, would be widened to 36 feet for three lanes thanks to a $8 million bond issue.
(1970)
Two newspaper vending machines were recovered. Both had been pried open and the money boxes looted. The Log Cabin box was dumped off Donnell Ridge while the Arkansas Gazette box was found near the Conway Country Club.
Dr. Jerry B. Park, Conway optometrist, his wife and three girls, and Mr. and Mrs. Henry M. Wachtendorf were stranded by flood waters during a weekend trip to Blanchard Springs.
Hambuchen Supply, Conway’s newest furniture store, opened at 1011 Oak Street.
Mr. and Mrs. William Rhea announced the engagement of their daughter, Judy, to Mike Isom, son of Dr. and Mrs. Collins Isom.
(1945)
The J.F. Hoyt Company said it had shipped its first car of waste paper from Conway for the year. The shipment was estimated to weigh 40,000 pounds and it was estimated that the Boy Scouts collected approximately three-fourths of the total.
Faulkner levees were expected to withstand the flooding of the Arkansas River but work was done by the Corps of Engineers on the upper end of Levee No. 1.
The former county road connecting highways 36 and 26, running by Enola, Barney and Enders, was taken over by the state highway department and designated as state road No. 107.
(1920)
The Spaulding Manufacturing Company of Grinnell, Iowa, that had been manufacturing 30,000 buggies and hacks a year, planned to discontinue making this class of vehicles and to convert their factories to make automobiles and trucks, according to C.O. Payne, traveling representative of the company. Although there was still a good demand for horse-drawn carriages, the company apparently foresaw the coming of the horseless carriage and was getting requests for automobiles and trucks.
