(2012)
Conway runners recorded some high finishes recently at Capital City Classic 10 kilometer road race at Two Rivers Park during the Cabot Spring Fling 5K. The men’s team was led by Max Sawyer, who finished second overall with 32:59 effort. The women’s team was led by Heather Mainord, who was fifth overall in the women’s division with a 40:59. Seven runners completed the 6.2-mile race. Both teams recorded second-place finishes in the team scoring.
The Conway Christian Eagles have played twice as many games as most teams in the state, and recently won their 18th win versus St. Joseph. The team led the entire way and earned a 7-2 victory. Recognized for their play were Andrew Dather, Chandler Ferrand, Jacob Callaway, Tamer Stevenson and Brandon Helms.
(1997)
Zach Brewer of Conway was named Kid of the Week for the week of April 14 by Little Rock television station Today’s THV. Zach, 17, a son of Vicki and James Brewer of Conway, has been covering sports for the Log Cabin Democrat since he was in junior high. He’s also done a little color commentary on Conway radio and is the Conway High School newspaper sports editor. Zach will receive a backpack and a trophy. He is a grandson of James and Bobbye Brewer of Conway and Nancy and Harlan Weber of Little Rock.
Angela Andrews, 15-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Andrews of Conway, has been selected to be a finalist in the 1997 Arkansas National Teenager Scholarship Program later this month in Arkadelphia. The program is the official state finals to the 26th annual National -Teenager Program in August at Opryland USA. A state winner and four runners-up in two age divisions will be named. Each winner will receive a $1,000 U.S. savings bond, a trip to Opryland USA and a full tuition scholarship from John Powers School of Modeling.
(1972)
Nine Conway students recently participated in the language contest sponsored by the DeSoto Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese. Students from 24 high school participated. The Conway students were Nita Brown, Lynn McKnight, Jessie Balenton, Elsie Rogers, Bill Watkins, Mark Coleman, Zanette Matthew, Susan Brady and Reed Koeppe.
Members of Ladies Auxiliary Post. No. 2259 attending the monthly party at the Veterans Hospital in Little Rock recently were Mrs. Robert Stringer, Mrs. Charles Evans, Mrs. Eugene Redican, Mrs. J.S. Marshall and Mrs. R.W. Riedmatten. Assisting an all-patient party at the hospital on Wednesday night were Mrs. Marshall, Mrs. Riedmatten and Mrs. Lawrence Simmons.
Mrs. Don Sego returned to Indianapolis, Inc., after visiting Mr. and Mrs. Joe Scott Ford.
