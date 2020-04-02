April 2
(2010)
Dane Glover and Dwayne Riddle from Little Rock Sign were pictured mounting the new signage on the Conway High School gymnasium which was officially renamed Buzz Bolding Arena during a school board meeting in March.
Marilyn Story was pictured looking over the selection at the 4th Annual Conway Christian School Easter Bank Sale at Antioch Baptist Church. The proceeds from the sale funded the school’s library, provided teacher training and gave scholarships.
Stuck on a Truck contestants would vie for a 2010 Ford F150 during Toad Suck Daze. The contest was sponsored by Centennial Bank.
(1995)
The Mayflower Area Chamber of Commerce held its first ribbon cutting ceremony at The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, 589 Highway 365. Pauletta and Tim Benton were owners of the business.
George Miller, owner and operator of InstaShade, was pictured posing by his tree-planting truck. His new business specialized in planting, relocating and transplanting larger trees.
Cadron Valley Country Club began its 1995 golf season with victories in intra-club matches with Morrilton Country Club. Top scorers were Todd Smith, Greg Starkey, Rusty Hogan, Lindy Lybarger, David Spear, Rex Saddler, Clay Taylor, Jon Davis, Jon Shockey, Corky Meins, Randy Hull and Paul Wade.
(1970)
Trent Mallett pitched a shutout, scattering seven hits and walking just two, at the SCA Bears baseball game against Central Missouri State at YBMA Fairgrounds.
Mrs. Brian Wahl was elected president of Beta Upsilon chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Other officers were Miss Bill Woods, first vice president; Mrs. Jim Baldus, second vice president; Mrs. McDonald, recording secretary; Mrs. Sonny Smith, corresponding secretary; Mrs. Frank Bean, treasurer; and Mrs. Charles Bader, extension officer.
The Rhythm Players would perform at the Liberty Gym, eight miles east of Conway, for the Saturday night dance-time music.
(1945)
Hendrix opened a textile exhibition on the second floor of the Hendrix library. It contained a large exhibit of rare cotton textiles on loan from New York City and Washington, D.C. Six special glass cases 10 feet long were constructed to house the items.
Chester Warren King celebrated his sixth birthday with a party at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Chester King. Mrs. Eva C. Radley directed games and Caroline King assisted.
The government promised there would be more cars, gas and refrigerators after V-E Day. Midnight curfews, brownouts and racing bans would also be lifted.
(1920)
Bids for the construction of the new Arkansas Christian College at Morrilton would be received at Conway in April, Rev. J.C. Dawson, chairman of the campaign committee, announced. Plans and specifications for the structure were completed by Wittenberg & Delony, architects, of Little Rock. The bids would be received by the building committee, composed of Joe L. Rector, W.A. Hill and J.A. Mode of Conway; Sam Watson of Morrilton and J.F. Stobaugh of Plumerville.
