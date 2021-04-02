(2011)
For its new artificial surface on its football field at Estes Stadium, the University of Central Arkansas is going green without being green. Beginning this season, First Security Field will have alternating purple and gray sections five yards apart. A 10-yard section in the middle will be a gray area with a large Bear logo. The end zones will be black with “Bears” showing in white.
The University of Central Arkansas was buzzing with activity this weekend as two large groups of high school students gathered for big events. About 254 district science fair winners in the 57th annual Southwestern Energy Arkansas State Science and Engineering Fair, and about 100 world-wise students from across Arkansas competing in the state Geographic Bee were gathered for activities on the campus.
(1996)
University of Central Arkansas pitcher Sara Broyles had a nearly perfect weekend at the Shelby State Softball Tournament in Memphis, winning twice and throwing a perfect game. Broyles and UCA beat Bethel College 10-0 and Dyersburg Community College 5-0. Broyles relieved starter Erica D’Alessandro in the second inning after D’Alessandro injured her knee. Broyles struck out five in the five-inning game.
With the cost to renovate the old elementary school gymnasium out of reach, the Mayflower School District’s Board of Education turned Monday night to the only option left – tear it down. “That old gym has a lot of meaning to a lot of people,” said Superintendent Philip Bell. The structure was built in 1949. Estimates to renovate the building were between $100,000 and $200,000, just to make it structurally sound.
(1971)
Dr. and Mrs. James F. McCoy returned from a three-day weekend cruise from Miami, Fla., to Nassau aboard the Italian TS Flavia. The McCoys flew to Miami and back to Little Rock. The Florida Optometric Association offered seminars aboard the ship in contact lenses, children’s visual care, and practice management.
Volunteers from the Faulkner County chapter of the American Red Cross working today at the Veterans Hospital in Little Rock were Mrs. J.E. Loveless, Mrs. J.E. McGuire, Mrs. Buford E. Robins, Mrs. Ed Schneider, Mrs. W.A. Scroggin and Mrs. Laymont V. Woodruff.
Mr. and Mrs. Felix C. Balmaz were in Little Rock to visit their daughter, Mrs. Jay Guiltner, and Mr. Guiltner. The Guiltners left today to go to Annapolis, Md., where they will spend a week with her brother, Felix A. Balmaz, Mrs. Balmaz and sons, Douglas and Richard. Miss Gertrude Enderlin of Dayton, Ohio, will also be a guest of the Balmaz family. Miss Enderlin is an aunt of Felix A. Balmaz and of Mrs. Guiltner.
