10 Years Ago
(2012)
Conway’s boys took the team title at the Eagle Relays at Vilonia. The Wampus Cats accumulated 129 points, with 105.5 points for second-place Vilonia. Heber Springs and Russellville tied for third at 81.5. “We had some good performances and some that we really need to improve on,” said Conway coach Johnny Kennedy. “Overall, the kids did a good job, considering it was our first meet in two weeks.”
Vernon and Bobbie Palmer of Conway were pictured selected flowers at the opening of Conway High School West’s annual plant sale. The sale continues next week during school hours. The greenhouses will be open for business on Saturday, also. The greenhouses are on the west campus of Conway High School on Prince Street near the baseball fields.
25 Years Ago
(1997)
Faye Miller and Hursel Owens are the new co-captains for the Conway Housing Authority’s Resident Patrol at Oakwood Place. Members of the patrol check on sick residents, stop in to talk with those residents who can’t get out of their rooms, and keep a lookout for suspicious vehicles. The captains’ responsibilities include making sure all of the shifts are covered. More than 50 people live at Oakwood and there are 15 to 20 volunteers on the patrol.
Glen Dale and Ida Marshall of Conway are observing their 41st wedding anniversary with a family Easter dinner at their home. The Marshalls were married March 29, 1956, in Indiana. Mr. Marshall, a son of the late Bob and Lillie Jane Marshall of Conway, was born March 10, 1927, in Perry County. Mrs. Marshall, a daughter of the late Floyd H. and Jesse Evans of Otway, Ohio, was born June 14, 1934. They are parents of three children, Cindy Oaks, Bobby Marshall and Tammy Fuller, and have seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
50 Years Ago
(1972)
Ray Cullum of Damascus reported to city police that his automobile was looted Wednesday night while parked at the VFW Club in north Conway. Taken from the car were a Montclair stereo tape player, eight tapes, four shirts, three pairs of pants, an electric shaver and a carton of cigarettes. City officers referred the case to Sheriff Joe Martin’s office.
Mrs. Maude H. Boen has returned home from a visit with her brother, Harvey E. Hairston, and Mrs. Hairston in Mobile, Ala. Enroute home she visited Miss Ethel Lewis in Memphis, Tenn.
About 150 students, mostly high-school age, gathered this morning at the Faulkner County courthouse to begin a 20-mile March of Dimes walk-a-thon. The students, each of whom enlisted a sponsor to donate a specified amount to the charity for every mile walked, planned to circle Conway and return to the courthouse. The event was organized by the Conway Jaycees with the assistance of Troop E, 151st Calvary of the Arkansas National Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.