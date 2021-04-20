(2011)
Motorists began using the completed Salem Road overpass on April 7, according to David Ross, resident engineer for the state Highway Department. Work on the project began in September 2009. The bridge between Meadowlake Road and Irby Drive on Salem Road was funded in part by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.
Conway School District employees can expect a 1 percent raise beginning July 1. The Board of Education approved a recommendation submitted by superintendent Greg Murry to increase all steps on all salary schedules of both certified and classified employees. Employees did not see a pay raise in 2010, Murry said, due to an “extremely small” funding increase.
St. Joseph scored five runs in the third inning Monday and Andrew Beck struck out five, allowed an earned run and scattered six hits in helping the Bulldogs to a 6-3 victory over Abundant Life. Austin Harrell had two hits for the Bulldogs.
(1996)
Chris Rasmussen, a member of Phi Lambda Chi fraternity at the University of Central Arkansas, was pictured helping Conway artist Tim Morris add a fresh coat of paint to the Toad Suck Daze logo at Toad Suck Square. The logo is painted annually prior to the festival. Members of the fraternity donate their time to help Morris. Sherwin Williams donated the paint for the project.
Native American artifacts and relics, part of the Fred Wilson collection, will make their way back home to Greenbrier to be displayed in the new Greenbrier Municipal Building. The facility was built on land donated to the city by the Wilson estate. According to Skip Stewart-Abernathy of the Arkansas Archeological Survey, the collection is considered one of the most significant collections of Native American artifacts and relics in Arkansas. He said all the artifacts were gathered within a mile or two of Greenbrier, and the collection has been carefully maintained for more than 50 years.
(1971)
A baby girl was found abandoned on the campus of State College of Arkansas today and taken to Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in good condition. A college spokesman said an unidentified maid found the baby about 7 a.m., reportedly at Denny Hall, a women’s residence dormitory. The maid was quoted as saying she heard a crying sound, and when she looked into a trash receptacle she discovered the newborn infant. Mrs. Robert D. Feese, the college nurse, carried the baby to the hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Rimmer of Guy spent the weekend with her aunt, Mrs. Marvin Poole, Mr. Poole and daughter, Debbie, in Kennett, Mo.
Mr. and Mrs. Emmett Riner of Naples, Texas, were weekend guests of her mother, Mrs. H.L. Loudermilk, and Mr. Loudermilk. The Riners returned home Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.