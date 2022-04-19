(2012)
Noah Cauthen, 7, and David Perrigo, 5, were pictured playing with Patches the talking fire dog at the Conway Fire Department’s Central Station. Before a ceremony at Simon Park, the department’s doors were opened to the community in celebration of 100 years of service to Conway. The community event included history, games, food and entertainment. Fire Chief Bart Castleberry said 600 meals were served to attendees.
Six new members will be inducted into the Hendrix College Sports Hall of Honor during the annual banquet as part of Alumni Weekend. The inductees will include W.W. “Woody” Robertson, Dr. John Montgomery, Don Weir, Gerald Cound, Kim “Kiwi” Stevenson, and Dr. Karen Cormier Burks.
(1997)
The Conway Wampus Kittens won seven events to defeat six teams at the Bryant Relays. The Kittens scored 156 points to Morrilton’s 94. For the Kittens, Roscoe Lasker was high-point man, placing second in the 100, winning the 200 and anchoring the 400 and 800 relay teams, which placed first and second, respectively. Other members of the 400 relay were Justin McCarthy, Paul Marsh and Jerry Bradden. Earnett Maltbia replaced Marsh in the 800. Other individual winners were Adam Welter, shot put; Zach Shadow, discus; and Nathan Ragan, 800. The Kittens won the 1,600 relay with McCarthy, Ragan, Doug Thompson and Statler Strange.
Suzanne Banister of Conway will appear as a soprano soloist with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra this weekend. She will perform in Ralph Vaughn Williams’ “Serenade to Music.”
(1972)
Mrs. Don Friesz, Faulkner County chairman of this year’s Easter Seals campaign, said the neighbor-to-neighbor plan for solicitation is being used in the 1972 drive. Kits were distributed in 240 blocks of Conway and should be returned this week.
Members of Xi Alpha Theta chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, dressed in costumes depicting various television commercials, enjoyed a television commercial costume party at the home of Mrs. Richard Holt. Prizes were awarded to Mrs. Lewis Thompson for best costume and to Mrs. Dale Phillips and Mrs. J.L. Lane for best presentation of a commercial.
The staff of Ward-Moix Photography Inc. returned from Fort Worth, Texas, where they participated in the annual convention of the Southwestern Photographers Association. Bill Ward, Frank Moix and Sam Davis were at the two-day meeting to study new innovations in color photography, processing and business practices.
