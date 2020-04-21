April 21
(2010)
Jerry and Linda Williams celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family dinner. They were the parents of Dee Anne Middleton, Dana Lyn Webb and Dara Lee Overman.
The men and women of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 806th Route Clearance Company left Friday to spend a month and a half training in Wisconsin before going to clear roads in a one-year deployment as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. The company of 190 solders were improvised explosive device hunters.
The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce held its Conway 2025 kick-off meeting in the Gussie Scales Auditorium on the Conway High School East campus.
(1995)
Matt Cooper, who graduated CHS in 1986 and from the Annapolis Naval Academy in 1990, suffered only cuts and bruises in the Oklahoma City Federal Building blast. He had worked in the Marine Recruiting Office on the sixth floor of the nine-story building for two years.
Former Conway Wampus Cat Reuel Shepherd, a junior at Murray State University, was one of the first recipients of the Arthur Ashe, Jr. Award. The award, sponsored by Black Issues in Higher Education, was based on academic and scholastic excellence as well as campus and community service.
(1970)
Second Baptist Church members honored their pastor, the Rev. William West, Mrs. West and children, Gregg, Keith and Arlan, with an open house. West had completed 13 years as pastor.
Fletcher Smith’s Jewelers was closed for remodeling. The store was being enlarged to make room for more browsing.
The west side of Front Street was widened 199 feet north of Prairie. The city obtained an easement from Warren Oliver which allowed the street to be widened 8.7 feet.
Dr. Gerald Kellar, in his third year, resigned as president of Central Baptist College.
(1945)
A privately-owned levee on the Little Plantation, southwest of Conway, was swept away by flood waters of the Arkansas River, inundating about 200 acres of pasture land. This levee was several feet lower than Levee No. 1.
The opening session of the annual spring retreat for Baptist students of Arkansas was held at the First Baptist Church. The retreat was for newly elected Baptist Student Union council officers from the colleges of Arkansas.
Beginning May 3, businesses in downtown Conway would close on Thursday afternoons for four months instead of just the three months of summer.
(1920)
G.D. Stephenson told a story concerning how a mother cat had adopted a brood of squirrels. Other residents of near Vilonia vouched for its truth. A cat belonging to a man named Lucas lost all her litter of kittens except one. About the same time someone found a litter of four squirrels and the cat adopted them into her family. No partiality was shown by the cat and, after three weeks, the family of cats and squirrels were enjoying a harmonious relationship.
