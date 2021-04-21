(2011)
The Conway Christian baseball team won its 10th straight title Tuesday with a 14-2 decision over England, to take the regular-season championship in the conference. The Eagles (17-6, 5-0) got 15 hits in the game, which was called due to the sportsmanship rule.
Hendrix College freshman Elizabeth Krug has been selected the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week. Krug set two school records this weekend, while improving her qualifying for the NCAA Championships. At the Sea Ray Relays, she put up a season best in the 100 hurdles, long jump and shot put, on her way to scoring 4,409 points – 166 points more than her previous total at the Alabama Relays on March 25. She also cleared a season best 10-feet in the vault at the Rhodes 5-Way Meet, slightly increasing her school record.
(1996)
Students in Kaye Clanton’s fifth-period physical science class planted a Bradford pear tree recently at the school in remembrance of Earth Day. Mrs. Clanton’s class has planted a tree every year for the past four years, and the classes also recycle all their white paper and aluminum cans. The students also tied a blue ribbon around the tree in remembrance of those killed in the Oklahoma City bombing. Davis Nursery and Landscape donated the tree.
Dr. Ken Shaddox, veterinarian and owner of Chestnut Small Animal Clinic, recently attended a seminar at Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine. The seminar, “Surgical Approaches and Therapy of the Canine Spine,” reviewed diagnosis, medical and surgical treatment of the most common dog and cat spinal diseases and injuries.
Moix RV was recently recognized as one of the dealerships in the “Commitment of Excellence Top 20” for 1995. This is an award given by Skyline-Corporation and is presented to dealers throughout the United States who have established themselves to be the best in customer satisfaction and service.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. William Bankster and daughter, Pamela, spent the weekend in Wilburton, Okla., with her sister, Mrs. Roy Slover, and Mr. Slover and in Moses Lake, Wash., where they visited her brother, Lonnie Williams, and Mrs. Williams.
Dr. and Mrs. Howard Groth of Conway returned Saturday night from a 10-day trip to Italy. The Groths were passengers on a plane that Rome police suspected was to have been hijacked, and the ship’s departure was held up 45 minutes. A tip received by airport police led to the identification of two groups, one in Athens and one in Algiers, who were planning to hijack the Trans World Airlines jet. The sources said the hijack plan called for five persons to come from Algiers aboard an Alitalia flight en route to New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.