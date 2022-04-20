(2012)
The Sanctuary Choir at Bethlehem Baptist Church presented a mini-cantata for the service with scripture readings spaced throughout on Easter Sunday. Bro. Clyde Spurgin, a retired Baptist minister, and his wife were the special guests at an Adult Sunday School class meeting where they all enjoyed food, fun, fellowship and a great program. At Holland Baptist Church for Easter, the congregation enjoyed a delicious breakfast after worship. Numerous food choices were prepared by Nina and Richard Johnston, Bobby Haynes and Ronald Pearce.
Dr. Frank Mitchell, superintendent of Vilonia School District, was pictured loading up on plants from the high school’s Agriculture Department at the plant and flower sale. The sale will be held at the agriculture building through next week.
(1997)
Antwain McCray was pictured portraying a blind musician, and Rachel Williams was portraying a secretary in a rehearsal for the show “Radio Station KIDS,” which will be presented by Sallie Cone Elementary School’s fourth graders. The musical is under the direction of Danette Fiddler. Antwain is a son of Cherry Marsh, and Rachel is a daughter of Dan and Cindy Williams.
Pat White of the Conway Human Development Center recently celebrated her 25th anniversary of employment. She began at the center in 1972 as an instructor assistant. She has served as instructor, shift coordinator and team leader. She is currently a program coordinator. She and her husband, Dennis, have two children and a grandchild.
Joann Turnage of St. Andrews Place was selected Employee of the Month for March. Mrs. Turnage is the director of nursing and has been with the company since 1986. She and her family live in Greenbrier.
(1972)
The senior members of Greenbrier High School’s second year business classes and the consumer education class went to Little Rock to visit Worthen Bank & Trust Co. and the Little Rock office of Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, a brokerage firm. The 26 students were accompanied by Mrs. Virginia Phillips and Mrs. Connie Simpson.
Hoggard’s Heroes, a Conway-based AAU team, posted a 37-8 record in their first year of competition. The Heroes won the Little Rock Recreational League championship with a 29-3 record and finished second in both the Area 5 AAU district tournament and the North Heights Invitational. Team members are Joel Tabor, Steve Coney, Milton Sullivan, Vernie Harris, Gary Garner, Carrol Britton, Donnie Smith, Connie Johnson, and Bill Mullins. J. Hoggard is the manager, Bill Kincannon is the coach and Jim Hoggard is the sponsor.
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Mabry were in Memphis, Tenn., to visit Mrs. Elsie Shilstat, a former resident of Conway.
