April 22
(2010)
Conway Fire Department Chief Brian Moix was pictured helping kindergartener Brayden Allen through the Crawl, Drag and Squirt course during the Ida Burns Elementary School Competition.
The third annual Political Pie Auction at Bob’s Grill netted $3,100 for Bethlehem House. Richard Henley was the auctioneer.
Conway Regional Medical Systems opened an outpatient Senior Evaluation and Counseling Center that focused on the mental health needs of senior adults. The center, located in the medical park at 2425 Dave Ward Drive, Suite 102, was partially funded by a federal grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to be distributed over three years.
(1995)
The five finalists for the 1995 Teaching Excellence Award at UCA were Dr. Philip Anderson, Dr. Paul Krause, Dr. Patricia McGraw, Dr. Nancy Reese, and Dr. Wayne Stengel.
St. Joseph Catholic Church would hold a rededication service for the newly renovated grotto area which honored the Virgin Mary. The grotto was located on the parish grounds, just east of the mausoleum.
A Press Day was held at AmTran to discuss changes since the fire and introduce the company’s new rear engine bus design. The assembly line was redesigned to allow for more workstations and seat cushion assembly was moved.
(1970)
Dr. Paul V. Galloway, Arkansas bishop of the United Methodist Church, spoke at the dedication of the new fellowship hall at Salem United Methodist Church.
The engagement of Katheryn Love Daugherty and Ronnie Charles Glover was announced. The couple would be married August 22 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Little Rock.
A new partnership, Brown-Baxter Motors, Inc., was formed between Jodie Brown and Joe Baxter, replacing Beck-Brown Motors at 766 Harkrider.
Robert Kirkwood of SCA was the new president of the Arkansas Academy of Science.
Alton C. Freyburger, 15, was the second-time winner of the Conway Optimist Club oratorical contest.
(1945)
It was announced that William D. Cole would continue as president of the Conway Chamber of Commerce until the board found a successor. He was elected to serve a third term but thought he should step aside in favor of a younger man.
The United States employment services office of the war manpower commission opened in the armory with Homer Richie and Miss Rose June Middleton in charge. The office would serve clients in the county with problems of releases, employment or claims, either veterans or Arkansas unemployment compensation claims.
(1920)
In response to actions set forth by businessmen of Conway to foster continued good relationships with black members of the community and to safeguard the welfare of all citizens in the community, E.T. Mattison wrote a letter of thanks to Conway’s leadership.
Sixteen men in various sections of the county were selected to be put on the county board of education election ballot. Five men would be elected, but not more than two could be from the same township. One of the board’s duties was to elect a county superintendent.
