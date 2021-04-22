(2011)
Gerald Acord, a retired Federal Aviation Administration inspector from Conway, was pictured discussing veterans’ issues with Jason McGehee, a representative from the district office of U.S. Rep. Tim Griffin, R.-Ark. McGehee was in town to meet with constituents. He said about a half dozen people stopped by the Congressman’s “Mobile Office” at Conway City Hall.
Central Baptist College’s Kayla Lucas has been named the NAIA National Softball Player of the Week. Lucas, a senior third baseman from Marion, led Central Baptist offensively during an 8-0 week. The fifth-ranked Mustangs defeated teams such as No. 8 Oklahoma City and No. 24 Columbia (Mo.) She batted .591 (13-for-22), including 10 extra-base hits (six home runs and four doubles).
(1996)
Michelle Parsley, real estate agent with The Prudential Hawks Realty Inc., was recently awarded the 1995 International Chairman’s Circle for outstanding performance. Her achievement ranks her in the top one percent of the nation’s sales associates who work for Prudential affiliates.
Counseling Associates Inc. was honored with a 1996 Award of Excellence by the National Community Healthcare Council during the national council’s annual training conference in Atlanta. The organization’s fund-raising efforts – organized and implemented in conjunction with the opening of the HAVEN Designer House last year – earned Counseling Associates the Innovative Funding of Social Mission Award in the council’s annual competition. The awards program recognizes innovation in community behavioral health care activities.
(1971)
Weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. Sam J. Donnell were their daughter, Mrs. Bruce Taylor, Mr. Taylor and children, Sammy and Jim, of Camden. They Taylors were hosts for a family dinner in honor of her parents’ 50th wedding anniversary.
The “Olde Wed Game,” modeled after the television show “The Newlywed Game,” will be held at Ida Waldran Memorial Auditorium at State College of Arkansas. Tau Beta Sigma honorary band sorority at SCA will sponsor the event.
Two Ida Burns Elementary School pupils, Teresa Alexander and Donna Churchwell, were first-place winners in the recent state Junior Garden Club poster contest. They were pictured in the newspaper with their teachers, Mrs. E.G. Standefer and Mrs. Paul P. Faris. Teresa won first place in the bird poster contest and Donna won first place in the Smokey Bear contest.
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Day and Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Day were recent guests of their sister, Mrs. Silas Butts, and Mrs. Butts in Enid, Okla.
