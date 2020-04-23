April 23
(2010)
The Sixth Annual Awards Ceremony for the Conway Bookcase Project was held at the Faulkner County Library. The keynote speaker was Dr. C. Dennis Schick, who had retired after 25 years as executive director of the Arkansas Press Association.
Conway architect Steve Hurd was providing construction documents for the Ozark Medieval Fortress, a 12th century living history project going up near Lead Hill, Arkansas about 30 minutes from Harrison.
Centennial Bank announced its 2010 Stuck-on-a-Truck contestants. The contestants would be competing against each other in an endurance battle for a 2010 Ford F150.
(1995)
First National Bank of Conway promoted the following: Randy Mayor, senior vice president; Cary Davis, vice president; Susan Baker, assistant vice president; Lori Case, assistant vice president; and Barbara Matchett, assistant vice president.
The Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Peel Country Restaurant & Steakhouse No. 3 located adjacent to Garrett’s truck stop in Springhill. Restaurant owners were Cecil and Windy Peel.
Bonnie Vinacco, hospitality coordinator, and Janis Mack, owner/manager opened the Yogurt and Sweet Shop in the Pickle Barrel at Pickle’s Gap Village.
(1970)
“I Love Lucy,” the Conway High School senior class play was presented at the old high school auditorium. Sheri Thompson took the title role of Lucy while Steve Kuehn played Ricky Ricardo. Sue Jackson, Suzanne Dunaway, Debra Jeffries and Judy Warren were directors while Frank Shaw and H.G. Foster were stage managers.
Eddie Meador, retired Los Angeles Ram, spoke at Arkansas Children’s Colony on the role of youth in working with the handicapped.
Ray Thessing and Donna Hiegel were chosen Mr. and Miss St. Joseph by the senior class. The decision was based on scholarship, character, leadership and school spirit.
(1945)
The Faulkner County selective service board announced that 30 selectees would be sent to Camp Robinson for pre-induction examinations on May 2.
Bensky Furrier, 811 Main Street in Little Rock, placed an advertisement stating that Mrs. R.G. Dunn, the Bensky representative, would be in Conway at the Bachelor Hotel to pick up furs and fur coats for the bonded cold storage, protecting them against the summer heat, fire, theft, and all other hazards.
Normal bus service was expected to resume by the Missouri Pacific Transportation Company as floodwaters receded. The train service, however, would not be restored until later.
(1920)
Dunaway & Bradley announced the sale of former Governor George W. Donaghey’s business properties west of the railway to Miss Elsie Harrison for a consideration of $10,000. The business buildings were occupied on the lower floors by a millinery store of Mrs. Nettie F. Hoss and the Western Grain Company, and on the second floors by the local exchange of the James Business College. Disposal of this property left little local realty in the ownership of Mr. Donaghey, who formerly was one of the largest property owners in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.