(2011)
A line of colorful banners flew on tall poles Friday morning marking the future runway for Conway’s new airport, which is now officially and ceremonially under construction in Lollie Bottoms. Mayor Tab Townsell told a crowd of about 50 that the $25 million project has been planned for more than 10 years, with a resolve to relocate extending across the decades.
First-graders at Vilonia Primary School got their hands muddy while planting trees on the playground in honor of Earth Day. More than 100 youngsters, some wearing rubber boots, joined with their teachers, volunteers and members of the Arkansas Forestry Commission in planting six trees and placing pipes for future watering purposes. “When you get older and have kids, these trees may provide shade for your kids to play under,” said Keasha Mosley, a UCA intern serving as a student teacher in Jeanne Harvey’s classroom.
(1996)
Jackie Wilson, 10, a member of Mayflower Girl Scout Troop 387, was pictured picking up trash along with other members of the troop on the shores of Lake Conway along Dam Road. The project was coordinated by Kerry Short, who got the idea while looking for aluminum to recycle. Jackie is a daughter of Barbara and Jack Wilson of Mayflower.
The University of Central Arkansas has signed its first two soccer players to letters of intent. David Scott, a goalkeeper from Yukon, Okla., was selected to the Oklahoma Olympic Development team in 1993-95. Scott has played goalkeeper since 1992 for the Capital City Elite 78 team. Forward Shawn Anderson of Jonesboro also signed. He has participated in the state select, classic and Olympic Development program in Arkansas. Through his junior year, he has scored 95 goals, averaging 1.23 a game.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Bob McGhee of Detroit, Mich., are visiting her aunt, Mrs. Homer Coney, and Mr. Coney in Conway and other relatives in Greenbrier.
Dr. and Mrs. John P. Anderson of Fayetteville spent the weekend in Conway with her sister, Mrs. T.S. Staples, and her brother, Marcus W. Harton. The Andersons were en route to Albany, Ga., to visit their son, Lt. Cmdr. John Anderson Jr. and Mrs. Anderson. Lt. Cmdr. Anderson is a Navy doctor. Dr. Anderson retired from the University of Arkansas faculty last year and formerly taught at Hendrix College.
Mrs. Phyllis Padgett of Conway is a housewife, mother and graduate student at State College of Arkansas. But somehow in the recent months she has found time to design a desk for use by physically handicapped students, and research the possibilities of a device that would enable speechless children to communicate in class through a computer word bank. She said she merely saw some needs of physically handicapped students and decided to try to plug a few of the gaps.
