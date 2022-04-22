10 Years Ago
(2012)
Mayflower turned two double plays and one triple play in a 5-2 baseball victory over Episcopal Collegiate at Lamar Porter Field. The Eagles (17-5) moved to 5-1 in conference. Mayflower broke a scoreless tie in the fourth with four runs on singles by Trey Bradley, Jason Dawson, an error, a two-run single by Jeremy Barnhart and a single by Tyler Godwin.
April 9, 2012, was a historic day for the Log Cabin Democrat, Faulkner County and the City of Conway. The Log Cabin Democrat was printed in the City of Conway for the last time; future editions will be printed in Russellville. The newspaper will continue publication with no loss of service. For decades, the Log Cabin Democrat was the only connection many Faulkner County residents had to the rest of the world.
25 Years Ago
(1997)
Hendrix College’s David Estes was pictured heading for home in the third game of a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference tripleheader at the Hendrix baseball field. The Warriors swept rival Rhodes College in the three games and clinched third place in the SCAC Western Division.
Five men, including Dr. Fred Gordy Jr. of Conway, are the newest members of the Arkansas State Golf Association Hall of Fame. Gordy was on the ASGA Board of Directors for 45 years and served as president for two terms. He is a founder of the ASGA Father and Son Championship, and the ASGA Junior Match Play trophy is named in his honor. Gordy has won more than 30 tournaments in Arkansas. Gordy is also a co-founder of the Conway Country Club and has been a general practitioner and surgeon since 1946, delivering more than 6,000 babies.
50 Years Ago
(1972)
Conway is getting a new industry. It’s an automotive service equipment manufacturing facility, which initially will employ 150 to 200 persons, to be located in the Conway Industrial Park. Announcement of the plant was made at a morning meeting at the Municipal Building by the FMC Corp., John Bean Division. FMC’s initial investment in its Conway plant will approximate $2 million and will be financed through Act 9 revenue bonds. T. Milton Honea will be the manager for the Conway operation.
The Vilonia High School Future Farmers of America farm mechanics team won over 13 other teams in a recent contest at Petit Jean Vocational Technical School in Morrilton. Jimmy Wooley was the high individual scorer. Teaming with him were Bobby Johnson and Johnny Peppers. They competed in mechanical drawing, arc welding and tool sharpening.
Fourth Ward Alderman J.C. Thessing suggested to the City Council that it give consideration to a special route for trucks in Conway. The alderman said he has been in conference with Warren K. Stanford, superintendent of streets, in regard to truck routes. Truck drivers in Conway do not follow any designated routes.
