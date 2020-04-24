April 24
(2010)
Mark Ledbetter was pictured holding his 2-year-old grandson, Hudson Ledbetter, as they watched a steam locomotive go through downtown Conway. The Union Pacific steam locomotive No. 844, the last of its kind, was on its way to Russellville.
Tambra Clement was named Volunteer of the Year for Junior Achievement of Arkansas. She was applauded for raising more than $10,000 last year for the organization that was founded in 1987 by Arkansas business leaders, particularly Jerry Jones and Sheffield Nelson.
Riley Townsell, Grace Gwin, Jean McGinty, Buck McGinty, Joyce Johnson and Odessa Bixler were pictured leading the survivors lap in the Relay for Life.
(1995)
Fay Pew, Director of the Conway Area Careers Center, announced his retirement after 37 years in education and 22 years as director of the center.
Residents of the Gold Creek and Brannon’s Landing area were investigating forming a city between Conway and Mayflower. Clarence Lasker was a leader in the movement to organize the roughly 500 citizens who lived in the area.
AARP saluted Dean Blackburn, a former UCA professor who for 25 years had carried the banner for the organization.
A half-mile detour of Highway 286 at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks would open, allowing for the construction of the overpass bridge.
(1970)
A formal opening was held for Conway’s first separate drive-in banking facility. First State Bank & Trust Co.-East, located between Court and Harkrider streets, south of Main had two drive-in windows.
The Conway Kiwanis Club and Conway Key Club combined forces to observe National Conservation Day by picking up debris from the roadways. Leaders of the crews were Dr. Faril Simpson, secretary of the Kiwanis Club; Ritchie Howell, president of the Key Club; Mike Anderson, Key Club Lt. Governor; Dr. Arthur Hoyt, Kiwanis Club; and Edwin H. Floyd, Kiwanis Club president.
(1945)
J.E. Ott and W.E. Jumper, traveling representatives for International Shoe Factory of St. Louis, told the YBMA members meeting at American Grill that their company was interested in locating a new factory in Conway. YBMA President Edward W. Bauer appointed George Shaw, W.A. Scroggin, Mayor George Muse and Alph Hamberg to gather data to present to the company’s St. Louis representatives.
Conway Superintendent B.A. Short announced the Virginia Ward would be the valedictorian of the senior class at Conway High School. Sarah Lee Minton was named salutatorian. Graduation would be held in the high school auditorium on May 18.
(1920)
Zina, youngest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Gibbon, was taken to Little Rock following an attack of appendicitis. She was accompanied by her mother and sister, Miss Heslope Gibbon and Dr. H.H. Kirby of Little Rock, who had charge of the case.
Willie Fleming of Holland was in Conway. Mr. Fleming had closed his school at Floyd, Whtie County, and would make a crop near Vilonia. He reported that drilling on the oil well near Floyd had reached a depth of 210 feet before work was stopped to replace a broken bit.
