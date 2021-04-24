By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
Almost half of the St. Joseph softball team is made up of sisters – three sets, with two of those being twins. That’s six sisters on the 15-player roster. All but one or two of the Lady Bulldogs are not related, either as sisters or cousins. The sisters include Jacklyn and Jordyn Hess, who are not twins; twin sisters Rachel and Meagan Briggler; and twin sisters Jessica and Jordan Justice.
Dr. and Mrs. Loren and Virginia Guffey recently celebrated their 50th anniversary in New York, where they were honored at a surprise party attended by their children and grandchildren. The Guffeys were married April 2, 1961, in Tulsa, Okla. Dr. Guffey taught economics at the University of Central Arkansas for more than 30 years and is also retired from the Army Reserves. Mrs. Guffey worked at UCA in the Honors College for many years. They have three children and nine grandchildren.
(1996)
Conway Duplicate Bridge Club results from the April 16 game include Linda Holt and Wanda Logan, first place; Jim and Pegge Griffin, second; and just a half point behind in a tie for third were the teams of Said Thomas and Roberta McCrea, and Rod and Pat Rice.
The Conway Noon Rotary Club recently sponsored a recycling project poster contest for third- and fourth-grade students at Theodore Jones Elementary School. The contest was held in conjunction with Earth Day and concentrated on the “four R’s of recycling: recycle, reuse, reduce and reject.” Winners were Nick Stewart, 10, Josh Swan, 9, Josh Chappell, 9, Megan Thompson, 9, and Casie Rains, 9.
Conway Sanitation Department Director Steve Martin said employees noticed this morning that the cab of a Chevrolet at the landfill was crushed at least twice with the large, metal bucket of the department’s trackhoe. The Chevrolet, which is used to pull a tub grinder, is a total loss.
(1971)
Mr. Peter Pirro and daughter, Michelle, of New York City, arrived by plane to spend two weeks with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. B.C. Briley, and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Briley, at Vilonia. Mrs. Pirro is the former Rama Sue Briley.
Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Cartwright of the Lake Conway area won a clothes dryer this week in a Little Rock radio station’s newlywed contest. Mrs. Cartwright is the former Billy Ausbrooks of Mayflower. The couple was married April 10 at Mayflower Baptist Church.
Miss Janie Cardin recently spent a few days in Pensacola, Fla., where she was a guest of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gonterman. Miss Cardin is a daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. G.D. Cardin.
Mrs. Edwin E. Fowlkes and Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr. were in Russellville on Wednesday to judge the Russellville Garden Club Placement Flower Show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.