April 25
(2010)
The Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce sponsored its first “Cleanbrier Campaign” which drew more than 130 workers from more than 17 businesses that send individuals and crews out to clean up the city.
Hope Washispack, a member of the Conway High School women’s soccer team, was pictured assisting Marshall Bailey in making a goal at the TOPS soccer event, part of Community Connections five programs for children with disabilities.
Cazuela’s Mexican Grill opened on Highway 365 near I-40 in Mayflower. A Shipley’s Donut had also opened in downtown Mayflower while Nature’s Market was opening in the strip center at Salem Road and Club Lane.
(1995)
Lt. Gov. Mike Huckabee, associate pastor of Second Baptist Church, addressed the Conway Kiwanis Club at the Holiday Inn.
Charlotte Garrett, victim/witness coordinator for the 20th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, was pictured showing Dana Webb her new office during the open house of the Victim Assistance Office. The area was once used as storage and a restroom.
The Conway City Council approved the formation of Water Improvement District No. 10 which included 912 acres annexed south to Round Mountain. The area included Hilton Estates, Richland Hills, Cresthaven, Windtree and Twelve Oaks Park.
(1970)
Mr. and Mrs. Cleddie Harper, Mr. and Mrs. William J. Farris, Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Sly, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Johnson, Bill Hegeman, Guy W. Murphy and Raymond L. Price flew to Washington, D.C. to attend the U.S. Chamber of Commerce annual convention.
Dr. Larry Coleman was named to head up the new Department of Business Education at SCA while Dr. Clyde Reese was selected to succeed Dr. Robert O. Morrow as head of the Department of Psychology and Counselor Education.
The inauguration of Dr. Roy B. Shilling, Jr. as new president of Hendrix College was held.
(1945)
The old Missouri Pacific roadbed was abandoned following additional caving of the Arkansas river at this point. Work would focus on getting the new temporary line to the east into service.
Bobby Dean Clements celebrated his sixth birthday at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dean Clements. Mrs. Eva C. Radley directed games.
Members of the East Side baseball team were guests of the Conway Kiwanis Club: L.T. Lasley, Jr., Billy Jack Faulkner, Wallace Walker, Rudolph Palmer, Pete Paladino, Jerry Williams Gus Enderlin, Jr., Raymond Enderlin, Bob Barham, Frank Hambling and J.B. Shoefee.
(1920)
A Junior Christian Endeavor Society was organized at the First Presbyterian Church with 24 charter members. The following were elected officers for the first six months: Frank Robins, Jr., president; Emily Robins, vice president; Helen Terry, secretary; and Dot Cazort, treasurer. Mrs. Howard Terry supervised the work.
The practice of some citizens of permitting cows and horses to run at large at night was the subject of numerous complaints received by Mayor W.D. Cole. The mayor announced that steps would be taken at once to stop the practice. Many had complained of flowers and shrubbery being ruined by stock.
