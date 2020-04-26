April 26
(2010)
Conway Glass Tinting Plus opened at 701 6th Street. Scott Taylor was the owner of this business that did window tinting and glass replacement as well as offering other truck accessories.
Tom Kimbrell, Commissioner of the Arkansas Department of Education, was the guest speaker for Junior Achievement of Arkansas North Central Region’s 6th Annual Economics for Success Business Luncheon held at UCA’s East McCastlain Ballroom. The event was presented by Nabholz Construction Services and Southwestern Energy.
Lauren Choate and Anthony Spiridigliozzi of Conway announced their engagement and upcoming wedding on June12 in Fayetteville.
(1995)
Tony Snyder was recognized as the 1995 Youth of the Year by the Boys and Girls Club of Conway.
Casey Orvin was named the “Best Looking Guy” at Conway High School dudring the school’s first G.Q. Revue sponsored by the Quill and Scroll Club. Mr. Orvin was one of 19 contestants who modeled formal and casual wear.
Virginia Spurrier, business education teacher at Greenbrier High School, was recommended for American Vocational Association Region IV Teacher of the Year by the Arkansas Business Education Association. She was selected as Teacher of the state group earlier in the school year.
(1970)
More than 50 American universities and colleges would be represented at the inauguration ceremonies for Dr. Roy B. Shilling, Jr. as president of Hendrix College. Dr. Shilling outlined his five-year plan during his inaugural address.
The Universal Cabinet Division of UMC Industries observed the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Conway plant. More than 50 of the 225 employees had been with the company since it opened in April 1960. Thomas G. Wilson, president of the Conway Industrial Development Corporation, and Mayor Walter Dunaway were present at the celebration.
(1945)
Gail S. Robbins, army captain who retired after many years of active service in the national guard and army, was appointed as manager of the Brown & Lewis weekly livestock auction, succeeding E.L. Branson, manager of the sale since its establishment.
George Bausewein, district agent of the secret service in Little Rock, spoke to the Rotary club luncheon at the Hotel Bachelor. He had been a government agent for 25 years.
Model Laundry-Cleaners, owned by Ed Speaker, advertised storage services, offering complete protection for woolen dresses and suits in its modern storage vault that was moth proof and fire proof.
(1920)
One of the most successful social features of the entire year at the State Normal School was the Victory banquet given in honor of the baseball squad. The banquet was given by the seventh and eighth grades of the training school under the supervision of Miss Smith. Each letter in the word “victory” was the subject of a toast. The guests were entertained with a final reading by Miss Ruth Hamil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.