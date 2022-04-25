(2012)
The Sonshine Academy Cheer Force Falcons have earned a trip to Orlando, Fla., by placing third in the Small Senior Coed Level 5 Division at the Worldwide Spirit Association All Star Cheerleading Grand Nationals in New Orleans. The Force is the first All Star Cheerleading squad from Conway to earn a bid to the competition and marks only the third time in the history of the event for a squad from Arkansas to earn a bid. Members are Thomas Bradley, Preston Dunn, Emily Fahr, Katy Furnell, Skylar Hatfield, Christina Johnson, Diamond Kelley, Travis Kennedy, Khayla McKay, Elise Moix, Kelsie Roland, Emile Shaw, Jenny Walker, Allison Weatherly, Parker Weatherly, Collin Weatherly, and Sarah Jo Wright.
Bryson Powell was pictured getting an up-close look at Conway Police Officer Shawn Schichtl’s motorcycle during a Premise Alert registration event. The program allows families of special needs children to provide information about the children to first responders and other emergency personnel. The information is helpful in case the child goes missing or there is an emergency at their home.
(1997)
An essay by Ann Perrigo of Conway placed third in a national competition sponsored by the Center for the Study of the Presidency. A student at the University of Central Arkansas, she received a $100 cash award and a book prize. By placing high in the competition, she now has an opportunity at one of 20 one-year fellowships at the center in New York. A political science and prelaw major at UCA, her essay, “The Ideal Role of the United States in the Post-Cold War Era,” was chosen from more than 500 entries.
Christin Bell, 8, was pictured with her mother, Terry Haugen, and twin brother Christopher, looking at Christin’s painting during the Conway School District’s 10th annual Art Exhibit. The exhibit is a display of more than 100 elementary and secondary art pieces and will be on display through April 30 during business hours. The Conway Junior Auxiliary coordinated the display.
(1972)
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Scroggins of Omaha (Boone County) and Mrs. Neal Cantwell of Alpena (Boone County) have returned to their homes after spending several days with their sister, Mrs. Boyce Phifer, and Mr. Phifer. Mrs. Phifer is recovering from a back injury suffered in a fall several weeks ago at her home.
Heart Sunday is planned in Conway, putting a special emphasis on the drive to aid in the control of heart disease. Seven church groups have accepted the responsibility to make house-to-house-calls for contributions. The First United Methodist Church and Union Baptist Church groups will make up one team. Others to solicit in separate areas include Second Baptist Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Antioch Baptist Church, Central Baptist Church, and First Church of the Nazarene. R. Lee Reaves is publicity chairman for the drive, and Mrs. William J. Thomas is Heart Sunday chairman.
