10 Years Ago
(2011)
A severe storm that included a tornado heavily damaged portions of Vilonia and Mayflower on April 25. Reports later in the week said that the storm left five people dead. Hardest hit was perhaps the downtown area of Vilonia, where houses and businesses were completely gone and the city was left in the dark. Outside Vilonia, heavy damage was seen in the Saltillo area, especially at Rocky Point Road and Black Oak Ranch Estates. Later that week, the swath of the tornado was determined to have been 2 ½ miles wide and 15 miles long, and was an EF2. Warning Coordination Meteorologist John Robinson of the National Weather Service said the same tornado that hit Vilonia had also touched down on the Pulaski County side of Mayflower.
25 Years Ago
(1996)
Jennifer Burgin of the Conway Regional Fitness Center was pictured helping day-care students plant trees during a belated Earth Day celebration. Keller Weiler, 4, worked to cover a tree’s roots with dirt, while Alex Hall, 4, helped steady the tree. The celebration was delayed due to wet and muddy ground. The students also planted the tree in memory of those killed in the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City one year ago.
Melody Hutchens was recently selected to attend the Hugh O’Brian Youth Foundation Arkansas South Seminar. She joined more than 150 other young leaders from across the state. A sophomore at Vilonia High School, she is a daughter of Jim and Karen Hutchens. She was chosen for the seminar based on her demonstrated leadership and potential for continued leadership growth. The seminar brings together sophomores with groups of leaders in business, government, education and the professions to discuss present and future issues.
Daniel Motley, a student at Vilonia High School, was recently named a U.S. National Award winner in mathematics by the U.S. Achievement Academy. A son of Alan and Betty Motley, Daniel was nominated by teacher Melba Cauthen. The academy recognizes fewer than 10 percent of all American high school students.
50 Years Ago
(1971)
Bill R. Pate, vice president for public affairs and assistant to the president at State College of Arkansas, has been elected president of the SCA Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa, an international organization for professional educators. He will succeed Dr. Larry D. Coleman, chairman of the Department of Business Education at SCA.
Miss Lutie Langston of Conway returned home from a visit with her daughter-in-law, Mrs. A.J. Langston, and children Margaret, Alan, Gary and Dana, and with her nephew, Edsel Moore, and Mrs. Moore in Phoenix, Ariz. She also spent some time in Whittier, Calif., where she visited her sister-in-law, Mrs. Oscar Moore, and son, Joe Deal Moore, and Mr. and Mrs. Grover Burnett and daughter, Sherri.
Tommy Baxter left today for Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, where he will begin basic training. He is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Baxter of Conway.
